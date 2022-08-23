Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, August 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Some sunny spells will develop for a time this morning, as isolated showers die away.
Cloud will increase again though during the afternoon and outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards by evening.
Highest temperatures of 17C to 21C with light to moderate west to southwest winds.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.