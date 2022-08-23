Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, August 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Taoiseach: 'Disproportionate' to compare Troy to previous sacked ministers: The Taoiseach has again expressed confidence in junior minister Robert Troy, and said it is “disproportionate” to compare his situation with that of sacked ministers Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen. >>READ MORE.

Isme wants windfall tax on 'wartime profits' of energy firms: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe must impose windfall taxes on energy firms' “war-time profits”, business leaders have warned, after gas prices in Europe spiked 15% higher on Monday to hit new record levels. >>READ MORE.

The Collins family: Left to right Patrick Collins (Michael's brother), Mary Collins (Michael's sister), Michael Collins, Johanna O'Brien (his grandmother) and his mother, Mary Anne Collins.

Michael Collins: Meet the women in his early life who raised the boy to become the man: Michael Collins’ father died when he was just six, and much of his childhood care devolved upon his eldest sisters. But who were the women in who shaped Michael Collins into an icon? >>READ MORE.

Cost-of-living crisis is worsening 'dire teacher shortage', says TUI: A severe teacher shortage in schools is being exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis, a teachers’ union has warned as it called for a key allowance to be restored. >>READ MORE.

How Ireland compares to the rest of the EU for broadband coverage: Access to high-speed broadband in Ireland has improved considerably in recent years, with 88.7% of the country connected to fibre in 2021, according to latest figures. >>READ MORE.

Wholesale gas prices spike by 15% on Monday fuelling fears for business and households: Wholesale gas prices in Europe spiked 15% higher to hit new record levels, fuelling new fears for business and household power bills this autumn. >>READ MORE.

Erik ten Hag (right) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Fans in revolt but United ship is still afloat: In an ocean of despair, Manchester United have finally spotted a raft to cling to and delivered a victory, and a performance, to keep them afloat just in the nick of time. >>READ MORE.

In sync: Tracking your menstrual cycle can improve your life — here's how: Having awareness of your hormonal fluctuations can help you hack into better sleep, physical and mental health. >>READ MORE.

Three things we learned during the first episode of House of the Dragon — including that dream: From gruesome births to Game of Thrones callbacks, there was a lot to digest after the House of the Dragon's first episode. >>READ MORE.

Some sunny spells will develop for a time this morning, as isolated showers die away.

Cloud will increase again though during the afternoon and outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards by evening.

Highest temperatures of 17C to 21C with light to moderate west to southwest winds.

