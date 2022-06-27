Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, June 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Can a cure be found for Ireland's dwindling numbers of GPs?: This looming crisis appears to be caused by a growing population (that has greater needs in the wake of the pandemic) coming up against doctors leaving the profession at a faster rate than they are being replaced.
"The Munster champions are where they want to be, but with plenty to work on. While two weeks is a short time, with two and a maximum of three ‘work’ sessions to sort out any issues, yesterday provides the players and management with invaluable context," writes Éamonn Fitzmaurice.
"They are no longer in a vacuum wondering where they are at."
"This is a question I hear all the time from male readers," writes Suzi Godson.
"First, have you had a conversation with your partner? If she tells you she can have an orgasm alone but just finds it hard to have one with you, then you need to think about how you are approaching sex."
This morning will begin generally dry, though with sunny spells but with scattered showers too.
Cloud increasing from the Atlantic will bring outbreaks of rain and drizzle to western areas during this afternoon and evening.
However, many eastern areas will be dry for much of the day. Temperatures today will range from 14 to 17 or 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.
