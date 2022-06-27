Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, June 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Children wearing oversized shoes and pyjamas in the daytime as parents cut costs: Children are wearing hand-me-down, oversized shoes and pyjamas in the daytime as parents cut costs to make ends meet, according to staff at Barnardos. >>READ MORE.

Grain shortage could cause food crisis in Ireland by the winter: Ireland could be heading into a winter food crisis, with extreme weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine putting severe strain on global supplies, one of Ireland's foremost climate scientists has warned. >>READ MORE.

Can a cure be found for Ireland's dwindling numbers of GPs?: This looming crisis appears to be caused by a growing population (that has greater needs in the wake of the pandemic) coming up against doctors leaving the profession at a faster rate than they are being replaced. >>READ MORE.

Councillors to get maternity leave under new plans: County councillors who become pregnant will be able to avail of maternity leave under plans expected to be signed off at Cabinet this week. >>READ MORE.

Calls to Free Legal Aid Centres spike to six-year high: Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac) recieved more than 13,000 queries last year, the highest figure in six years. It warned those queries were just the "tip of the iceberg". >>READ MORE.

Consumer and business confidence sours: Confidence amongst Irish consumers soured in June according to a major survey as concerns about inflation, the war in Ukraine, and threats to the Northern Ireland Protocol re-ignited households’ fears for the economy. >>READ MORE.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: A lot done by Jack O'Connor and Kerry - but a lot more to do: "The Munster champions are where they want to be, but with plenty to work on. While two weeks is a short time, with two and a maximum of three ‘work’ sessions to sort out any issues, yesterday provides the players and management with invaluable context," writes Éamonn Fitzmaurice.

"They are no longer in a vacuum wondering where they are at." >>READ MORE.

Munster In 30 Artworks, No 10: Last Journey, by Denis O’Connor, at Grattan Quay, Waterford: The sculpture by the West Cork artist was installed in 2010, and combines references to the Three Sisters rivers with memories of departing emigrants. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: I can't give my girlfriend an orgasm, what can I do?: "This is a question I hear all the time from male readers," writes Suzi Godson.

"First, have you had a conversation with your partner? If she tells you she can have an orgasm alone but just finds it hard to have one with you, then you need to think about how you are approaching sex." >>READ MORE.

This morning will begin generally dry, though with sunny spells but with scattered showers too.

Cloud increasing from the Atlantic will bring outbreaks of rain and drizzle to western areas during this afternoon and evening.

However, many eastern areas will be dry for much of the day. Temperatures today will range from 14 to 17 or 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

