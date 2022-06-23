Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, June 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

University Hospital Limerick.

Efforts ramped up to solve University Hospital Limerick trolley crisis after 'shocking' report: The Department of Health has had to ramp up its intervention into the University Hospital Limerick overcrowding crisis after a damning report outlined the chaos there >>READ MORE.

Just one in seven people renting out of choice: Just one in seven people renting are doing so out of choice and people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s are increasingly limited to live in house shares with other people, according to a new report. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Evocative images take us back to a place and time in our city: A picture of a fast-food joint in Cork City in 1984 is like a portal back in time and should inspire us all to preserve images of the city as we know it right now. So get that smartphone out and get snapping. >>READ MORE.

Travellers 'facing institutionalised racism' in criminal justice system amid fears of racial profiling: Travellers are facing institutionalised racism in the criminal justice system, with members of the community accusing gardaí and even a judge, in one case, of prejudiced comments amid fears they are being racially profiled. >>READ MORE.

Harry Styles review: A euphoric Aviva worships its hero: Styles has changed a lot since his days standing alongside our own Niall Horan. His sound, his lyrics and his overall bravado have matured. >>READ MORE.

Net income in Netflix scene-shooting Glandore with €5m hotel/investment offer: A west Cork beauty spot €5m investment offer is fresh to market, just as a Netflix series linked to Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company arrives for filming in the harbour in front of it. >>READ MORE.

Is this why Cork wanted Dublin on Leeside?: Last week Cork proposed a home-away agreement that could have brought Dessie Farrell’s men to Leeside for Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final. >>READ MORE.

'Being Boring?' The Pet Shop Boys were anything but ...: The Pet Shop Boys took over Cork’s Live at the Marquee stage for an exciting, two-hour long, fun-filled performance. >>READ MORE.

Conversations With Friends recap: Nick's sweater steals the show in final episodes: The last two episodes of the series left Esther N McCarthy underwhelmed. >>READ MORE.

