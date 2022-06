Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Car thefts at seven-year high with Japanese imports targeted: Car theft is at a seven year high with gardaí warning that thieves are particularly targeting specific types of Japanese car imports. >>READ MORE.

Daa cannot rule out travel chaos as witnessed in UK: As the peak summer season begins, Dublin Airport Authority can't guarantee Irish holidaymakers won't be caught up in the same chaos which has hit British and European airports in the last 24 hours. >>READ MORE.

Vast majority back banning junk food advertising aimed at children: Four in five people in Ireland agree so-called “junk” food advertising aimed at children should be banned, a new survey has suggested. >>READ MORE.

Senior garda rejects suggestions people are afraid to visit Cork: The senior garda in charge of policing in Cork city has rejected suggestions that people are afraid to visit or socialise in the city centre despite a number of recent, violent brawls. >>READ MORE.

Pair charged with laundering €250k refused bail to visit sick relative in Romania: A couple charged with money-laundering in Cork in respect of a sum of over €250,000 in a bank account were refused in their application to have bail conditions changed to visit a sick relative in Romania. >>READ MORE.

Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for over $100 million to help Ukraine: The Nobel Peace Prize that Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned off to raise money for Ukraine’s child refugees has sold for 103.5 million dollars, shattering the old record for a Nobel. >>READ MORE.

'For once I listened': McIlroy caddie a Diamond in the rough: Harry Diamond stayed home last week to be present for the birth of his second child, missing out on Rory McIlroy’s victory at the RBC Canadian Open. Diamond returned to work at the US Open and played a big role in giving his boss an opportunity to win a fifth major on Father’s Day. >>READ MORE.

Taking to the Riverdance stage: LauraLynn mums dance with the stars: A new initiative sees four mothers with children in LauraLynn hospice joining the cast of Riverdance in the Gaiety Theatre, June 23. >>READ MORE.

Daryl McCormack: 'We had a lot of giggles, but not about the sex stuff': After Fair City and Peaky Blinders, Tipperary actor Daryl McCormack looks to have found his breakthrough role alongside Emma Thompson as a sex worker in Good Luck to You Leo Grande. >>READ MORE.

Starting out dull and damp today with locally wet conditions. Whilst it will become drier through the afternoon, it will remain rather cloudy with possible showers following.

Some bright or sunny spells may break through later though.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.