Vast majority back banning junk food advertising aimed at children

Four in five people in Ireland agree so-called “junk” food advertising aimed at children should be banned, a new survey has suggested.

That’s according to new research from Safefood, which suggests there is a broad awareness among the Irish public that obesity “poses a serious public health challenge”.

Dr Aileen McGloin, director of nutrition at Safefood, said: “Our research shows the public is ready for a range of policies for children and adults to address this and benefit them.

“By identifying those policies that have strong public backing, we can better support and empower people to make healthier food and lifestyle choices.”

According to the research, just under seven in 10 adults (69.4%) support restrictions on marketing of unhealthy food to adults.

Safefood said there was a “high level of public acceptance” for policies that supported healthier food environments for children, such as educational campaigns in school and new restrictions on developing fast-food outlets near schools.

Portion sizes

Meanwhile, under half (47.3%) of people think portion sizes in restaurants and fast-food outlets should be restricted as a measure to reduce obesity.

Measures already introduced at policy level include the introduction of the sugar tax on drinks and the establishment of nutritional standards in pre-school settings, researchers said.

The new research coincides with the All-Island Obesity Action Forum in Belfast on Tuesday, being held by Safefood with the Departments of Health in both jurisdictions.

Previous research has suggested that one in five primary school children in Ireland are overweight or obese.

Dr McGloin added: “Overweight and obesity are the most serious long-term public health issues we face and tackling them poses complex challenges for policy makers, society and the Irish economy.”