Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, June 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Woman dies in Limerick after giving birth at home: Homebirth service suspended across Mid-West region pending outcome of investigation into tragedy by external experts. >>READ MORE.

Public sector pay talks breakdown without agreement: Unions had been pressing for pay rises in or around 7% to compensate for the spiralling cost of living. >>READ MORE.

Alison O'Connor: We can have a rational discussion — and still protect trans people: What a terrible pity it came to this. Discussions not being had for entirely wrong reasons — festering away for a long time — bursting onto the national stage. The repercussions are really unfortunate. >>READ MORE.

Government 'cannot afford' recommended €15-€20 social welfare payment hikes: St Vincent de Paul said the increase in welfare payments is needed just to “keep people standing still” in the face of soaring inflation and spiralling costs. >>READ MORE.

An Bord Pleanála has conducted review into whether Paul Hyde should be dismissed: An internal investigation in An Bord Pleanála into whether Paul Hyde should be dismissed has been conducted in recent weeks, the Irish Examiner has learned. >>READ MORE.

Who wouldn't say 'I do' to Franc's €720k house?: It comes with a separate, beautifully restored cottage, perfect for working from home or as a second dwelling. >>READ MORE.

The fast and the furious: Munster final numbers show a standard and level hurling has never witnessed before: The sliotar was as precious as a bar of gold. Anytime anyone had the ball, they nearly needed an armoured car to protect it. >>READ MORE.

Fathers of the bride: Four fathers share how the big day feels for dads: A dad plays a central role on a wedding day by accompanying his daughter as she walks up the aisle. We talk to four families about their unforgettable memories. >>READ MORE.

Richard Collins: Cross-species communication: yay or neigh?: A study of horses, wild boar and farmyard pigs may show that Robert Redford's character in The Horse Whisperer was 'onto something'. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

In Munster, there will be a dry and sunny start today with warm temperatures rising early to between 20 and 24 degrees. Thicker clouds will arrive from the northwest bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle later. Winds will be mainly moderate westerly.

Dry & sunny☀️ to start across S Leinster & S Munster, cloudier☁️ elsewhere with persistent rain🌧️ over the N & W sinking SEwards through the day.



Highs🌡️ of 15 to 19°C generally, & reaching 20 to 24 degrees in the S & SE in the early part of the day. pic.twitter.com/jnuGtOXaBn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 17, 2022

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.