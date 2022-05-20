Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, May 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
Rain this morning will be heavy for a time before clearing to sunny spells and scattered blustery showers.
Some will be heavy with the chance of a thundery downpour this afternoon locally.
Showers will ease in the evening with many areas having a dry and bright end to the day.
Highest temperatures of 14C to 16C degrees, best values further east. Moderate to fresh southerly winds, veering westerly, will be gusty at times.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
