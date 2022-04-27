Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, April 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The banks of the Lee are set to rock this weekend as Ed Sheeran kicks off what's set to be a bumper bank holiday weekend in Cork.
Women in Ireland wait nearly twice as long as men to receive heart failure diagnosis, and for Pauline O’Shea the wait almost cost her life.
The first survey of heart failure patients has found “a significant gender gap”, with women, on average, waiting five weeks for a formal diagnosis of heart failure compared to a three-week wait for men
Would you trade a surefire five-star lifestyle in the Middle East for the craggy wilds of West Cork? You might if you’d tired of beige cities and searing heat.
Dubliners Petrina and Séamus Cox worked for half a dozen or so years on the Arabian Peninsula but never lost sight of their desire for an Atlantic coastal bolthole.
Today, we can expect sunny spells today with temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, according to Met Éireann.
It will be coolest in the northeast and mildest in the west and southwest, in light easterly breezes.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
