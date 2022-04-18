Morning Briefing: Top stories Monday, April 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Hospital overcrowding linked to attacks on healthcare workers: Healthcare workers have been subjected to over 5,500 assaults — more than 12 a day — in the last 15 months. >>READ MORE.

Warning over narrowing of HSE audit of child mental health services: The HSE risk failing to uncover widespread malpractice in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services because it has narrowed the scope of a national audit of the services. >>READ MORE.

Jess Casey: A lot to occupy the minds of teachers at their union gatherings: Leaving Cert reform and funding — along with the challenges presented by Covid, the cost of living, and war in Ukraine — will be on the agenda at this week's teachers' conferences. >>READ MORE.

Processing time for Irish naturalisation process now almost two years: Waiting times for Irish naturalisation have soared to nearly two years, new figures show. >>READ MORE.

Consumer optimism stalls in Ireland amid global uncertainty: Even high-income earners in richer countries are feeling the squeeze as everyday essentials are being cut back, the latest Future Consumer Index by financial services firm EY has found. >>READ MORE.

The Great House Revival: Sales professional and ballerina turn an old pub into dream home: Judith Caffrey and Paul McPhillips were on a bike trip when they spotted the potential of a disused pub in Drum, Co Monaghan. >>READ MORE.

Cork 1-17 Limerick 2-25: All-Ireland champions power their way past hesitant Cork: Limerick claim 2-16 off Cork turnovers at Pairc Ui Chaoimh as they outwork, outhurl and outmuscle their hosts. >>READ MORE.

Restaurant review: Seventh heaven with Mexican dining at 777: Whether you head here on Margarita Monday or any other day, you'll love the atmosphere and cheerful food. >>READ MORE.

Darina Allen: My After Easter Rocky Road is an inspired way to use up leftovers: Plus delicious Greek Moussaka and the secret to delicious lamb sandwiches. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today will see some sunny spells and blustery showers. Rain will turn heavy at times in some parts and there will also be a chance of hail, according to Met Éireann. Highest temperatures for the day will be between nine and 12 degrees.

Tonight, showers will become confined to Cork and Kerry coasts but there will be clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will drop to between zero and two degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

