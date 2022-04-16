Restaurant review: Seventh heaven with Mexican dining at 777

‘It’s Margarita Monday, I’m not taking responsibility!’ — this was the warning given to me by a friend in the food world when I picked her brain for ideas on where to dine on a Monday night.

I was entertaining an old school friend who was back from the US and my friend’s suggestion of 777 Mexican restaurant was a good one: her warning related to the fact that many a Monday evening diner in 777 has not woken up until Wednesday thanks to the mayhem that is ‘Margarita Monday’.

John Farrell opened 777 back in 2012 and it has thrived since — a new outdoor area called Afuera opened last year and a new Taco room is about to open any day now.

777 is a rather joyous place and I defy you to leave without a smile on your face, whether it is Margarita Monday or just a Tuesday

As most Dublin restaurants are closed on Mondays, 777 is the place Dublin’s hospitality industry congregates — and you know how fussy they can be — I spotted a couple of talented chefs I know feasting on tacos and margaritas.

777’s menu is short and suited to sharing: Botanas (Snacks), Taquitos (rolled fried tacos), Tortillas and Tostados, as well as larger dishes from the wood-fired grill. This is not a restaurant for quiet contemplation as the music is loud and the atmosphere verging on raucous — in other words it is perfect for banishing Monday night blues.

We began inevitably with Margaritas. ‘Margarita Monday’ means that two cost €16 rather than €12.50 each. This rather wondrous classic cocktail surely needs no introduction but this simple blend of Tequila, Triple Sec (orange flavoured liqueur) and lime juice is not nearly as reliable as it should be in the cocktail bars of Ireland. 777 uses Don Julio Blanco Tequila which helps and they deserve their reputation of serving the best in the city. I opted for a slight variation with the addition of cilantro and jalapeño to add a little heat and depth to the zingy fresh cocktail and it took a lot of restraint to not keep ordering.

John Farrell opened 777 back in 2012 and it has thrived since — a new outdoor area called Afuera opened last year and a new Taco room is about to open any day now.

Tortilla chips and dips were good and kept hunger at bay while we sipped our margaritas. The first dish to arrive was Tuna Sashimi (€15) on crisp tostadas and the soy dressed tuna tasted fresh and lively while pickled cucumber, Chipotle mayonnaise and crispy onions lifted the flavours further.

Next came ‘Bacalao’ (€12) — fresh cod in a light tempura batter with pickled red onion, jalapeño and cabbage served on a corn tortilla with Chipotle mayo. The contrast between the soft tortilla, crisp batter and yielding tender fish was delightful while the sauce held it all together and the taco sang as one.

777’s menu is short and suited to sharing: Botanas (Snacks), Taquitos (rolled fried tacos), Tortillas and Tostados, as well as larger dishes from the wood-fired grill

Pulled Pork and Chorizo taco with cheese and Habanero was a little more fiery but easily bearable, Beetroot Hummus meanwhile was perfect for dunking tortilla chips into and lining the stomach a little.

Iberico Pork (€25) with Quince Chutney and Chimichurri sauce was rich, meaty and smoky tasting thanks to the wood fire grill while a large grilled Chicken Thigh was tender and moreish. Baby Back Ribs were the only disappointment as the meat did not fall off the bone as I felt it should, and the ‘Guava Glaze’ seemed out of place.

Bottles of Mexican Victoria beer (€6.50) washed down the later parts of our meal. This fine, malty, Vienna style lager is imported by 777 and is a world away from the likes of Sol and Corona. There are just three white wines and four reds on offer so I’d stick with cocktails and beer.

Dinner for Two including Margaritas, Beers, Tostados, Taquitos, Wood Fired Pork and Chicken plus Sides, Dips and Dessert cost €168

We finished the meal with a fruity lively Piña Colada Sorbet and Leche Frittas (€7) — a sort of Dulce de Leche cake with good quality vanilla ice-cream that helped lift the intense sweet caramel flavours.

Service throughout the evening was impeccably handled by the charming (and glamorous) Dana, ably assisted by Hannah and Thais. Staff clearly love working in 777 and their enthusiasm is infectious.

777 is a rather joyous place and I defy you to leave without a smile on your face, whether it is Margarita Monday or just a Tuesday.

The Tab:

Dinner for Two including Margaritas, Beers, Tostados, Taquitos, Wood Fired Pork and Chicken plus Sides, Dips and Dessert cost €168

The Verdict:

Food: 8/10

Drink: 8/10

Ambience: 9/10

Service: 9/10

Value: 8/10

In a Sentence:

777 is a whole lot of fun with tasty food for sharing, excellent cocktails and a joyous atmosphere — perfect for banishing Monday Night (or any night) Blues.