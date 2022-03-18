Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Leaders renew calls to investigate attacks on civilians in Ukraine: World leaders have issued fresh calls for an investigation of the Kremlin’s attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine. >>READ MORE.

Pandemic portraits: The people who inspired and brought us together in a time of Covid: We were all in the pandemic together but everyone’s experience was somehow unique and filled with different emotions. Some people on those frontlines talked to Eoin English and Niamh Griffin. >>READ MORE.

Will the Green parties have to take the nuclear option?: Greater political responsibility may force Green parties to reconcile their climate goals with the imperative of security. >>READ MORE.

Out-of-date computer system used to assess child disability services: An IT system designed to handle the management, planning, and reporting of assessments of children with disabilities is now 20 years old and no longer maintained. >>READ MORE.

HSE spends €1.1m on Cork mental health facility while waiting for replacement: The HSE has spent €1.1m renting and cleaning a Co Cork mental health facility while waiting 18 months for a replacement centre to become operational. >>READ MORE.

Pick-up truck involved in deadly Texas crash ‘driven by 13-year-old’: A 13-year-old was driving a pick-up truck that struck a van in Texas in a crash that killed nine people, US officials said. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: Five points for Ireland will spook edgy French: The out-half dynamic was Ireland in microcosm at Twickenham – everybody got a bit distracted by 80 frantic minutes at Twickenham and didn’t really adjust to what was in front of them. >>READ MORE.

Colm Tóibín on his new poetry book, and the upcoming 'Brooklyn' sequel: At 66, the Co Wexford author is publishing his first collection of poetry. He has also penned an opera and a sequel to his New York-set novel. >>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: What’s the best way to find some p*ssheads to help me enjoy the rest of the weekend?: "Guten tag begorrah. Just my luck to come to Ireland and end up with friends are that the biggest dryballs in all of Cork." >>READ MORE.

In Munster, any early morning mist and frost will clear over the next few hours. Whilst it will be a sunny day across most areas, it will become duller across southern and eastern fringes.

Top temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees, reaching the hightest across northern areas. Southeast winds will be mostly moderate in strength and a little fresher though near coasts.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

