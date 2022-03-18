Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
We were all in the pandemic together but everyone’s experience was somehow unique and filled with different emotions. Some people on those frontlines talked to Eoin English and Niamh Griffin.
Greater political responsibility may force Green parties to reconcile their climate goals with the imperative of security.
An IT system designed to handle the management, planning, and reporting of assessments of children with disabilities is now 20 years old and no longer maintained.
The HSE has spent €1.1m renting and cleaning a Co Cork mental health facility while waiting 18 months for a replacement centre to become operational.
A 13-year-old was driving a pick-up truck that struck a van in Texas in a crash that killed nine people, US officials said.
The out-half dynamic was Ireland in microcosm at Twickenham – everybody got a bit distracted by 80 frantic minutes at Twickenham and didn’t really adjust to what was in front of them.
At 66, the Co Wexford author is publishing his first collection of poetry. He has also penned an opera and a sequel to his New York-set novel.
"Guten tag begorrah. Just my luck to come to Ireland and end up with friends are that the biggest dryballs in all of Cork."
In Munster, any early morning mist and frost will clear over the next few hours. Whilst it will be a sunny day across most areas, it will become duller across southern and eastern fringes.
Top temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees, reaching the hightest across northern areas. Southeast winds will be mostly moderate in strength and a little fresher though near coasts.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
