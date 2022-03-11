Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

A destroyed Russian tank is seen after battles on a main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Russian strikes hit western Ukraine far from main offensive: Local authorities say Russian strikes hit near airports in the western Ukrainian cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk, far from Russia’s main attack targets elsewhere in Ukraine. >>READ MORE.

Watchdog ‘powerless’ to tackle costs as prices rise daily in some garages: The State's consumer watchdog has admitted it is powerless to clamp down on price gouging by petrol and diesel retailers even as inflation hits a 21-year high >>READ MORE.

Sean Murray - Polish families open their hearts and their homes to scared and worried refugees: Svitlana Trachova left her boyfriend and her mother behind when she fled Kyiv with her daughter on the first day of the war >>READ MORE.

Cork woman drove off drunk with dog in her lap as garda ran beside car to try to stop her: A member of An Garda Síochána had to run beside a woman’s car to try to stop her as she started to drive off under the influence of drink with her dog sitting on her lap >>READ MORE.

Cork, Limerick, and Youghal schools to take part in pilot scheme to transfer patronage: Cork, Limerick, and Youghal are among eight towns and cities with no multidenominational primary schools which are to form part of a pilot programme to identify schools which could transfer their patronage >>READ MORE.

Planning granted for 16-storey office tower on Cork's former Sextant site: PLANNING permission has just been granted for what will be Cork City’s tallest office block, a €100m building of 16-storeys facing the River Lee, with a plaza and redeveloped former railway buildings, on Albert Quay and Albert Street >>READ MORE.

Andy Farrell - 'I love Eddie's character and charisma, I’ve learned a lot off him': The Ireland coach believes that Eddie Jones’s attempts at mind games were an entertainment to be enjoyed rather than in which to participate >>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey - Marbs is going to be terrific this year without all the oligarchs: My client, a Russian gentleman who’d rather not be named, would like to place the following ad in your newspaper. FOR SALE: One Premier League football club and 37 super-cars, will swap for suitable property in the county of Cork >>READ MORE.

B-Side the Leeside, Cork's Greatest Records: Black River Falls, by Cathal Coughlan: In terms of tone and recording methods, the 2000 solo album was a major milestone in the career of the former Microdisney singer >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Outbreaks of rain turning heavy at times early this morning with the risk of some surface spot flooding, quickly clearing to sunny spells and showers through the morning, some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 8C to 11C in fresh to strong southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly with the clearance of the rain.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

