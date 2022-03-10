Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

A child looks out a steamy bus window with drawings on it as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide after children's hospital bombing: Russia's war in Ukraine enters the third week on Thursday with none of its key objectives reached despite thousands of people killed, more than two million made refugees, and thousands forced to cower in besieged cities under relentless bombardment >>READ MORE.

Soaring fuel prices leave school bus network at risk of collapse: The state’s school bus service is in crisis over soaring fuel costs with large operators warning that it's just not tenable anymore to keep the buses on the road >>READ MORE.

At least 24 allegations of sexual harassment reported to third level authorities: There have been at least 24 allegations of sexual harassment reported to third-level education authorities in the past two years >>READ MORE.

Man who breached barring order with threatening calls and texts to ex-partner avoids jail: A woman was put in fear by threatening calls and texts from her ex-partner even though she had a barring order against him >>READ MORE.

Council to write to ESB amid concerns over birds colliding with power lines in Cork Harbour: The ESB is to be asked to do something to stop birds being killed when colliding with overhead powerlines at a Special Protection Areas (SPA) for wildlife in Cork Harbour >>READ MORE.

News that Russia and Ukraine expressed willingness to talk helped sentiment and boosted recovery in stocks globally

Stocks rise, oil price dips on peace talk hopes: Global stock markets staged a ferocious rebound from the war-induced rout, with European equities notching the biggest rally since the pandemic bottom in March 2020 and US shares jumping the most since November of that year >>READ MORE.

Tommy Martin - Seamus Coleman has spent too long fronting up for the failings of others: After everything Coleman has given, all that honesty, professionalism, leadership and smiling decency, can it really have come to this, the prospect of late-career relegation >>READ MORE.

Meet the woman who saved €90,000 before she turned 30 and learn how she did it: We tracked down Bola Sokunbi, the American-based author of Clever Girl Finance. She managed to save almost €90,000 in three years before she turned 30. Here are Bola’s top tips on how she saved so much in such a short space of time >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan - Stop using the term ‘toxic masculinity’, it's not fair on men: It really wasn’t helpful to class all masculinity as a sickness, writes Richard Hogan >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A cold, frosty start with ice and fog in places but this will clear to leave a largely dry and bright morning with sunny spells. However, it will turn cloudier through the day with some patchy drizzle developing.

Becoming breezy as light to moderate southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty by afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8C to 10C.

