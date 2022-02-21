Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Last-ditch Putin peace talks a ‘welcome sign’ Ukraine conflict can be prevented: Vladimir Putin must “step back from his current threats” as part of any solution to the Ukraine crisis, Boris Johnson has said, following suggestions the Russian leader is open to last-ditch peace talks
Met Éireann warned that Storm Franklin will cause very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts.
A Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country remains in place until 9am today while an orange wind warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo was in place until 7am
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
