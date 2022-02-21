Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Owenahincha, West Cork, Ireland. Just two days after Storm Eunice caused major damage in Ireland, Storm Franklin made landfall with gale-force winds and torrential rain. Picture: Andy Gibson.

29,000 homes and businesses without power as Storm Franklin follows Eunice: Up to 29,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning as Storm Franklin continues to make its way across the country >>READ MORE.

'Really troubling' 20% drop in cancer surgeries could lead to reduced survival chances: The Irish Cancer Society has warned of reduced survival chances due to a dramatic reduction in the number of cancer surgeries at a time when GP referrals increased >>READ MORE.

Soaring hospitalisations of children with Covid-19 a stark reminder pandemic is not over: There were 106 hospitalisations in children aged 0-14 in the seven days up to January 29, the highest number recorded in one week since the pandemic began >>READ MORE.

Success for campaigners for sign language in schools as new roles to be created: After years of campaigning by families, new sign language interpreter positions have been created to allow deaf children access mainstream education >>READ MORE.

Cork man, 22, killed in rally accident: A 22-year-old Cork man was killed following an accident on the Killarney Forest Rally on Sunday afternoon >>READ MORE.

France said Russian president Vladimir Putin had agreed to work for a ceasefire in a disputed part of eastern Ukraine where fighting has escalated (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Last-ditch Putin peace talks a ‘welcome sign’ Ukraine conflict can be prevented: Vladimir Putin must “step back from his current threats” as part of any solution to the Ukraine crisis, Boris Johnson has said, following suggestions the Russian leader is open to last-ditch peace talks

>>READ MORE.

Oisín McConville - Monaghan in Iniskeen is Kerry's 'Stoke on a wet Tuesday night': There has too often been a question mark hitched to Kerry’s carriage in recent years when their backs have been to the wall >>READ MORE.

Sex File - He wants sex at very weird times: My new boyfriend gets turned on at the most inconvenient times. We might just be settling down to watch TV and he'll suddenly get frisky. I find these sorts of interruption annoying >>READ MORE.

Dancing with the Stars recap - Missed step sees birthday girl Missy Keating going home: The stakes were high on Sunday night’s Dancing with the Stars as the remaining nine contestants tried to avoid the first elimination dance-off of the season >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Met Éireann warned that Storm Franklin will cause very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts.

A Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country remains in place until 9am today while an orange wind warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo was in place until 7am

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.