Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The Government aims to start vaccinating primary school children before Christmas in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19. The move comes following a day of confusion around new rules for mask-wearing in schools.
A large contingent of Irish troops will for the first time have to endure a six-month tour of duty in Lebanon without being allowed any alcohol – even on Christmas Day.
Cork City Council's online survey is an opportunity for its citizens to help shape the city they want to live in.
Hateful content on Facebook within Ireland is often not removed due to moderators "having no local context" regarding what they’re seeing, it has emerged.
A Cork man caught taking photographs during a court sitting said he was taking a picture of the clock to show his partner he was caught late in court.
Retailers are unlikely to see any huge consumer spending boost until next summer at the very earliest — even though Christmas spending is expected to reach around €5.4bn — an industry group has warned.
Denis Coughlan has paid tribute to his late team-mate and Cork hurling great Seánie O’Leary as “the life and soul of the dressing room”.
What really strikes me about Peter Jackson's documentary is just how decent a person Paul McCartney is.
Carol Brick advises on how an investment property could be a wise investment for retirement.
Speaking at a private meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, Leo Varadkar said the Covid situation was stable or improving slightly.
Host Ryan Tubridy says he has been amazed by the reaction to Friday’s Late Late Toy Show and has described one moment in particular over the weekend that reduced him to tears.
The constituent parts of the most famous story about Seanie O’Leary’s hurling career are well-known, but significant detail lurks behind that familiar narrative.
Cloud will gradually build from the west through the day, with patchy drizzle developing during the afternoon.
Heavier and more persistent rain will develop in the west and northwest in the evening.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox