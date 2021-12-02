Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Vaccinating of primary school children to begin before Christmas: The Government aims to start vaccinating primary school children before Christmas in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19. The move comes following a day of confusion around new rules for mask-wearing in schools.

Irish troops banned from drinking in Lebanon... even on Christmas Day: A large contingent of Irish troops will for the first time have to endure a six-month tour of duty in Lebanon without being allowed any alcohol – even on Christmas Day.

Michael Moynihan: Now is the time to speak up about arts and culture in Cork: Cork City Council's online survey is an opportunity for its citizens to help shape the city they want to live in.

Facebook missing far-right hate speech in Ireland: Hateful content on Facebook within Ireland is often not removed due to moderators "having no local context" regarding what they’re seeing, it has emerged.

Judge has Corkman's phone confiscated for taking photo of clock in court: A Cork man caught taking photographs during a court sitting said he was taking a picture of the clock to show his partner he was caught late in court.

Irish retailers won't see a spending boom until next summer at the earliest: Retailers are unlikely to see any huge consumer spending boost until next summer at the very earliest — even though Christmas spending is expected to reach around €5.4bn — an industry group has warned.

Tributes paid after Cork hurling great Seanie O'Leary dies aged 69: Denis Coughlan has paid tribute to his late team-mate and Cork hurling great Seánie O’Leary as “the life and soul of the dressing room”.

Richard Hogan: Why I think Paul McCartney was the father figure of The Beatles: What really strikes me about Peter Jackson's documentary is just how decent a person Paul McCartney is.

Money Talks: Can I use a rental property as my pension?: Carol Brick advises on how an investment property could be a wise investment for retirement.

Leo Varadkar 'sceptical' imposing new restrictions on people is warranted: Speaking at a private meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, Leo Varadkar said the Covid situation was stable or improving slightly.

‘I cried… It was just so kind’: Stranger pays Tubridy’s dinner bill after Late Late Toy Show: Host Ryan Tubridy says he has been amazed by the reaction to Friday’s Late Late Toy Show and has described one moment in particular over the weekend that reduced him to tears.

‘Christy Ring was a huge Seanie O’Leary fan’: The constituent parts of the most famous story about Seanie O’Leary’s hurling career are well-known, but significant detail lurks behind that familiar narrative.

Cloud will gradually build from the west through the day, with patchy drizzle developing during the afternoon.

Heavier and more persistent rain will develop in the west and northwest in the evening.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

