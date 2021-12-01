Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
There has been "no talk of closing schools" at Government level, despite Taoiseach Micheál Martin telling the Dáil that cases of Covid-19 among children have gone "through the roof" in November.
The number of Covid-19 patients in most Munster hospitals dropped over the past week, despite case numbers remaining stubbornly high nationally.
Good policing includes the application of natural justice and proportionality. Neither appears to be present in the case of the gardaí in Limerick who have been suspended since November 7 last year.
Clare sea swimmer June Curtin, who founded online community Snámhaí Sásta will take three dips a day in the freezing Atlantic throughout December to help raise €50,000 for homeless services across the Mid West.
A pyjama-clad midnight intruder at a Lidl supermarket in Cork City forced her way through a set of double doors, but then got trapped between those doors and another set.
The volume of goods shipped directly from the Republic to the EU on new Brexit-busting ferry routes have rocketed by 50% in the past six months as exporters seek to avoid travelling across land through Britain, new data confirms.
From January next players can now represent their country of birth or that of their parents or grandparents, despite having already been capped for another country.
There are plenty of new releases on Netflix and other streaming services in December, while a slew of movies open in cinemas for the holiday season.
An ordinary man from Mauritius ended up being the subject of an extraordinary story of hope, showing what is possible when people work together.
As weather turns cold, there is nothing more delicious than a bowl of piping hot leek and potato soup.
At 50, Keane is still happy in his own skin, knowing what to say and when to say it, albeit he feels that approach has cost him a route back into the managerial career he desires.
Wednesday will see a cold and windy start with a mix of blustery showers and sunny spells.
In Munster, some of the showers will be heavy with some falls of sleet likely along with a risk of hail.
Tonight will be another cold one with temperatures expected to be as low as between -1C to 3C.
Frost will develop in many areas too, especially over the eastern half of the country where it will be coldest.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
