Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said that 19,637 cases had been identified among children in the last four weeks, with the union calling for the reinstatement of testing and tracing in schools. File picture

Covid-19 going 'through the roof' in 5-11 age group: There has been "no talk of closing schools" at Government level, despite Taoiseach Micheál Martin telling the Dáil that cases of Covid-19 among children have gone "through the roof" in November. >>READ MORE

Covid cases in most Munster hospitals have fallen: The number of Covid-19 patients in most Munster hospitals dropped over the past week, despite case numbers remaining stubbornly high nationally. >>READ MORE

Mick Clifford - Curious garda probe leading to suspended lives: Good policing includes the application of natural justice and proportionality. Neither appears to be present in the case of the gardaí in Limerick who have been suspended since November 7 last year. >>READ MORE

Three dips a day for Snámhaí Sásta's June Curtin: Clare sea swimmer June Curtin, who founded online community Snámhaí Sásta will take three dips a day in the freezing Atlantic throughout December to help raise €50,000 for homeless services across the Mid West. >>READ MORE

Gardaí find pyjama-clad intruder stuck between doorways of Cork City Lidl: A pyjama-clad midnight intruder at a Lidl supermarket in Cork City forced her way through a set of double doors, but then got trapped between those doors and another set. >>READ MORE

From Larne to Rosslare, Brexit boost for all Irish Sea ports, new data confirms: The volume of goods shipped directly from the Republic to the EU on new Brexit-busting ferry routes have rocketed by 50% in the past six months as exporters seek to avoid travelling across land through Britain, new data confirms. >>READ MORE

Donal Lenihan - Eligibility rule change could transform rugby, but be bad news for Ireland: From January next players can now represent their country of birth or that of their parents or grandparents, despite having already been capped for another country. >>READ MORE

Shop local - 10 Irish made gifts to give this Christmas: From luxurious accessories that will last a lifetime to unique ready-to-wear designs, buying local has never looked so good >>READ MORE

Matrix, Money Heist, Witcher - 20 streaming and cinema highlights for December: There are plenty of new releases on Netflix and other streaming services in December, while a slew of movies open in cinemas for the holiday season. >>READ MORE

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

Romi Ramtohul in his Leinster Rugby jersey with Alice Leahy at Dublin Airport prior to his departure.

'I want to go home:' How two gardaí and the Alice Leahy Trust repatriated ‘non-person’ Romi: An ordinary man from Mauritius ended up being the subject of an extraordinary story of hope, showing what is possible when people work together. >>READ MORE

How to make the perfect leek and potato soup and the common mistakes to avoid: As weather turns cold, there is nothing more delicious than a bowl of piping hot leek and potato soup. >>READ MORE

John Fallon - Roy Keane not out of management game yet: At 50, Keane is still happy in his own skin, knowing what to say and when to say it, albeit he feels that approach has cost him a route back into the managerial career he desires. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Wednesday will see a cold and windy start with a mix of blustery showers and sunny spells.

In Munster, some of the showers will be heavy with some falls of sleet likely along with a risk of hail.

Tonight will be another cold one with temperatures expected to be as low as between -1C to 3C.

Frost will develop in many areas too, especially over the eastern half of the country where it will be coldest.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.