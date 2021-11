Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

'Poorer for longer': Number of home buyers under 30 has halved since Celtic Tiger: Young people's chances of owning their own home before they reach middle-age appears to be slipping away, with new figures showing just 27% of first-time buyers last year were aged 30 or under – and amid concerns the housing crisis could impact on family growth, access to higher education and future support for the elderly. >>READ MORE.

'One of the hardest parts of an abusive relationship is getting out and staying out of it': Those are the words of Juliana Shiel, a survivor of intimate relationship abuse who will speak at a Women’s Aid conference today to mark the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. >>READ MORE.

Ryan O'Rourke: The costly joke of 'when my parents were my age': As my generation nears the 30 mark, it is not uncommon for us to contemplate the pace at which our lives are moving, especially when we compare it to those who have walked the path before us. >>READ MORE.

Immunity from double dose of Pfizer wanes after three months - study: Experts who have been tracking the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have found that the risk of Covid infection increases the longer it is since people had a second dose - and that immunity wanes after the first three months of being double vaccinated. >>READ MORE.

State paid €42m to consultants for National Broadband Plan: The State has spent more than €42m to date on consultants for the controversial National Broadband Plan, according to new figures. >>READ MORE.

Boris Johnson calls for joint patrols with France after 27 die crossing the Channel: Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to joint police patrols along the French Channel coast after a migrant boat capsized causing the loss of dozens of lives. >>READ MORE.

Katie Taylor hoping that Amanda Serrano superfight becomes a reality: Last month brought up 20 years since Katie Taylor helped turn women’s boxing in this country on its head forever. >>READ MORE.

Garth Brooks tickets go on sale today - here's what you need to know: After weeks of rumours, country-rock superstar Garth Brooks finally plays Croke Park on September 9 and 10, 2022. Tickets go on sale in the morning (Thursday) at 8am on ticketmaster.ie. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Alienating a parent is damaging for the whole family: As a family psychotherapist, you often get invited into some very difficult stories. Watching a once loving dad or mom struggle to maintain a relationship with their children after a conflicted separation or divorce can be one of the most unsettling experiences for a clinician. Everything about alienation is disturbing. >>READ MORE.

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

Ben O’Connor: Midleton going all out to win the Munster and we’re not hiding that: Midleton coach Ben O’Connor says the senior county champions will go all out to become the first Cork club in 12 years to claim Munster honours. >>READ MORE.

The reimaging of Cork's South Docks that's a quarter-century in the making: A specialist 130-bed rehabilitation hospital, to be just the second in Ireland, forms part of the first €350 million phase of a long-term development project for Cork City's South Docks. >>READ MORE.

Every Black Friday deal you need to know about: From fashion and beauty to sportswear and hotel breaks, electrics and furniture, this guide has it all. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Cold and frosty this morning but remaining mostly dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers.

It will be another cold day with highest afternoon temperatures of 5C to 8C, in light to moderate northwest winds, fresh around the coast.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.