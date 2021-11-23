Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
: Irish people must break their emotional bond with the “cosy fire”, a leading chemistry expert has said, in the wake of the EPA warning of “worrying” air quality at 52 sites across the country.
Fears of another Covid lockdown have sparked a dramatic change in public behaviour, with almost half of people surveyed recently saying they are cancelling pre-Christmas plans.
There aren’t really the words to sum up Vicky Phelan and how strongly the nation feels about her. At least I can’t find them; every adjective and description seems cliched or inadequate.
The Government’s response to Covid-19 is to dominate Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting with a plan to subsidise antigen tests and an extension to business supports to be approved.
A woman made a complaint two years ago that she had been sexually abused by a man when she was aged seven to 10, but when the investigation commenced it emerged that the accused had confessed to these very crimes 24 years ago.
Authorities have said the bus, which was registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2am on Tuesday and there were children among the victims.
Limerick players were presented with their medals for the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons at a gala event in The Strand Hotel last Saturday, a period which covered two All-Irelands, three Munster titles, two National Hurling Leagues, and a Munster Senior Hurling League.
From unwashed plastic milk bottles, dirty nappies, and black bin-liners, to passports, guns, and a dead Labrador, Donal O’Keeffe learns the worst things you can put in your recycling.
The lack of ego and sheer 'ordinariness' of The Beatles in Peter Jackson's extraordinary series will warm your heart
A well-known anti-vaccination campaigner has told a court that he is the king and the judge is a public servant.
Workers at a Cork medical equipment plant have warned a major accident is inevitable after a number of incidents where employees were hospitalised, injured or left sick.
Limerick’s 1973 All-Ireland SHC winner Eamonn “Ned” Rea died in Dublin on Monday afternoon following a short illness.
There is a status yellow fog warning in place for Munster until 10am this morning.
Today will be dry with sunny spells, the cloudiest conditions will be over the northern half of the country.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
