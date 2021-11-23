Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Ireland must break bond with 'cosy fire' as 50 places break air pollution guidelines: Irish people must break their emotional bond with the “cosy fire”, a leading chemistry expert has said, in the wake of the EPA warning of “worrying” air quality at 52 sites across the country.

Public behaviour changes amid growing fears of another lockdown: Fears of another Covid lockdown have sparked a dramatic change in public behaviour, with almost half of people surveyed recently saying they are cancelling pre-Christmas plans.

Elaine Loughlin: Giving others dignity while living and dying is the legacy Vicky deserves: There aren’t really the words to sum up Vicky Phelan and how strongly the nation feels about her. At least I can’t find them; every adjective and description seems cliched or inadequate.

Antigen tests subsidy will reduce price to under €5: The Government’s response to Covid-19 is to dominate Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting with a plan to subsidise antigen tests and an extension to business supports to be approved.

'He stole my happy childhood' - Man to be sentenced for attempted rape of girl in Cork: A woman made a complaint two years ago that she had been sexually abused by a man when she was aged seven to 10, but when the investigation commenced it emerged that the accused had confessed to these very crimes 24 years ago.

At least 45 dead, including children, after bus crash in Bulgaria: Authorities have said the bus, which was registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2am on Tuesday and there were children among the victims.

Gallery: Limerick All-Ireland hurling champions presented with medals at gala ceremony: Limerick players were presented with their medals for the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons at a gala event in The Strand Hotel last Saturday, a period which covered two All-Irelands, three Munster titles, two National Hurling Leagues, and a Munster Senior Hurling League.

'It's a human hand that has to clean up your mess': where does your recycling go?: From unwashed plastic milk bottles, dirty nappies, and black bin-liners, to passports, guns, and a dead Labrador, Donal O’Keeffe learns the worst things you can put in your recycling.

Get Back: Tom Dunne has had a sneak preview of the major new Beatles series: The lack of ego and sheer 'ordinariness' of The Beatles in Peter Jackson's extraordinary series will warm your heart

Man who helped Covid victim Joe McCarron leave hospital tells judge 'I'm the king': A well-known anti-vaccination campaigner has told a court that he is the king and the judge is a public servant.

'Standards are on the floor': Stryker staff allege health and safety issues at Cork sites: Workers at a Cork medical equipment plant have warned a major accident is inevitable after a number of incidents where employees were hospitalised, injured or left sick.

Limerick GAA mourns passing of legend ‘Ned’ Rea: Limerick’s 1973 All-Ireland SHC winner Eamonn “Ned” Rea died in Dublin on Monday afternoon following a short illness.

Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

There is a status yellow fog warning in place for Munster until 10am this morning.

Today will be dry with sunny spells, the cloudiest conditions will be over the northern half of the country.

