As of 8am yesterday, 493 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 90 were in ICU. Picture: Brian Lawless

Highest Covid cases since January creates uncertainty about what lies ahead: The government cannot rule out the return of Covid-19 restrictions as case numbers reach levels not seen since the deadliest wave of the virus last January. >>READ MORE.

Irish Water has 'no clear plan' to deal with raw sewage in 34 towns and villages: Irish Water has "no clear action plan" to deal with concerns arising from the 34 towns and villages which continue to discharge raw sewage into the environment every day >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Justice behind closed doors needs explanation: Michael Clifford is concerned about a controversy in Waterford where justice had not been seen to be done and a worrying dispute between the gardaí and a judge. >>READ MORE.

Early calving and livestock slaughter to be proposed to avoid culling the national herd: Early calving and early slaughter of livestock are among the main measures being proposed to avoid a culling of the national herd while reducing carbon emissions by between 22% and 30%. >>READ MORE.

Two gardaí forced to self-isolate as assault accused had tested positive for Covid: A man who punched his brother's partner in the face in front of watching gardaí had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier that day, meaning both officers had to self-isolate for a fortnight. >>READ MORE.

Australian police weep after rescue of missing four-year-old girl: Australian police have rescued a four-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family’s camping tent on the country’s remote west coast more than two weeks ago horrified the nation. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Now is the time for Andy Farrell to gamble on youth : In the past, especially when it came to the Six Nations Championship, everything was geared towards the next game, every selection driven by short term thinking. In that we are noticeably different from many of the top nations who continually tweak their teams. >>READ MORE.

When Abba came to Dublin: The story of their only gig in Ireland: Abba were the hottest ticket in town when they played the RDS in Dublin on November 15, 1979. It was their only ever gig in Ireland, the final leg of a three-month tour of North America and Europe. >>READ MORE.

What are the best moisturisers to protect your skin in cold weather?: Ever wondered why skin looks duller when you wake, even when you’ve slept soundly on silk bedding >>READ MORE.

File picture of Main Street, Abbeyfeale. Picture: Darren Faul

Man arrested following domestic incident in Abbeyfeale: A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick >>READ MORE.

Farmer 'with a fine farm of land' told he faces jail over non-payment of maintenance: A judge has told a farmer “with a fine farm of land” that if he doesn’t start to pay the €13,593 he owes in maintenance payments towards his daughter, he will go to jail. >>READ MORE.

Cork to host Limerick in All-Ireland final rematch in 2022 Munster SHC opener: A repeat of this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling final between Cork and Limerick is expected to start the 2022 Munster SHC, which will return to a round-robin format. >>READ MORE.

Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

This morning will start dry for most though scattered showers will affect parts of Ulster and western fringes.

Good sunny spells will develop but showers will move further south through the day, most frequent over the northern half of the country.

