Brian Dowling and Arthur Gournounlian ask a famous friend to be baby's godmother

Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have selected Pippa O'Connor Ormond to be godmother to their daughter Blake.

The influencer and businesswoman was chosen alongside PR professional Simon Jones.

The former Big Brother winner and Dancing with the Stars judge announced the birth of their first child Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gournounlian earlier this month.

Brian Dowling and Pippa O'Connor with Pippa's son Billy and baby Blake

Sharing the news of Blake's godparents on Instagram, Brian wrote that himself and Arthur looked for two people who had "integrity, class, and good values and treated people with kindness and respect."

"Sadly we don’t [know] anyone like that," he joked.

"We are ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTED that Pippa & Simon said yes and they are on this CRAZY JOURNEY with us. Now bring on the Christening."

The couple's journey to parenthood, which included Brian's younger sister Aoife acting as surrogate, will be broadcast as part of their upcoming RTÉ documentary Brian & Arthur's Very Modern Family.

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have a documentary in the works with RTÉ

The documentary is set to be very personal, with Brian recently telling RSVP Magazine that even the birth of their child was recorded for it.

"But that was Aoife’s decision," he added.

"The show is also about her and she has given us the thumbs up to record everything we are doing."