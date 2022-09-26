Doireann Garrihy issues warning to dog owners after terrifying incident 

Her sister Ailbhe’s dog was killed by an Alsatian
Doireann Garrihy and her dog Bertie

Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 09:38
Nicole Glennon

Doireann Garrihy has issued a warning to dog owners after her dog Bertie was attacked by an Alsatian. 

The RTÉ 2FM star said she was left “angry and completely shook” after the unmuzzled German Shepherd went for her Cockalier pup while she was out walking him in the park.

The popular presenter shared that she was walking her dog along their usual route when a man approached "walking his Alsatian off the lead with no muzzle."

"He went for Bertie," she said, sharing that she let a roar so loud that the dog backed off.

"He was fully about to maul him," she said, but the owner of the German Shepherd simply said, "my bad."

“I’m so angry and completely shook. This is how Ailbhe’s dog Bobby died."

The radio star and podcast presenter urged followers, "if you know anyone who is that irresponsible with breeds like Alsatians, ask them to get a grip."

"It is their fault, not the dog’s fault.”

Two years ago, Ailbhe Garrihy’s dog Bobby died after he was attacked by an Alsatian who was not on a lead.

