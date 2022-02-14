Pippa O’Connor Ormond: ‘Brian and I had our first date on Valentine's Day’

Pippa O'Connor Ormond's Instagram bio puts it succintly: 'Busy trying to juggle it all'.

The former model and social media influencer is by any measure a busy woman: she runs fashion brand POCO by Pippa, has an ongoing collaboration with cashmere designer Lucy Nagle, is co-founder of UP Cosmetics and keeps her 421k Instagram followers entertained with regular updates.

She's also a mum of three, with the birth of Billy in October adding to an already busy household with eight-year-old Ollie and five-year-old Louis.

But despite her hectic schedule, the 36-year-old insists she still finds time for herself.

"I love nothing more than sticking my headphones in and going for a long walk to clear my head," she says, adding that a facemask in the evening is a must for unwinding after a particularly busy day.

"I am a big advocate of the benefits of self-care — it's important to take time to yourself when you can. "

And what about Valentine's Day — will she be doing anything nice tonight?

"I am not sure yet... I hope Brian has something planned," she says.

"We had our first date on Valentine's Day 14 years ago. We met at a friend's 21st birthday party in the infamous Krystal nightclub... A photographer at the party asked me to jump into a photo with this guy, who I didn't know, and it was Brian. We still have that photo today, it's framed in our home."

What shape are you in?

I am always focused on good health as opposed to shape. I do my best to be as healthy as I can when it comes to the food choices that I make and taking vitamins daily. I had Billy in October so I am not being too hard on myself at the moment and taking my time getting back into a rhythm. At the end of the day, health is your wealth, so that's my main focus.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I can't say it enough but water, water, water. I am very regimented when it comes to drinking water, I would drink at least 3lts a day. If I don't, I will feel a difference in both my energy levels being low and my skin acting up the next day.

When it comes to food and health habits, I try to cook at home as often as I can. Brian is good in the kitchen also which is great when we are both trying to make healthier choices. I try to be consistent and eat balanced meals — at least during the week. I also take multivitamins daily for an extra boost to my system. When I was pregnant, I got into a great habit of taking my multivitamins daily and I am doing my best to carry this on.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Wine and the kids' chocolate. I try not to think of them as guilty pleasures. As I always say, everything in moderation.

What would keep you awake at night?

Right now, it's Billy, we are doing our best to get him into a good routine but newborns are ever-changing. In general, I would usually be a good sleeper though — I love my early nights.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Definitely, my big brother, Cian O'Connor, who has represented Ireland in showjumping at world championships and most recently the Tokyo Olympics. I am so proud of how hard he has worked and all that he has achieved in his sporting career.

What's your favourite smell?

I love the smell of fresh-cut grass in the summer — especially first thing in the morning. It sounds cliché but it brings me back to my childhood summers I think.

When is the last time you cried?

After our son Billy was born in October last year. The feeling of both relief and joy was just overwhelming.

What traits do you least like in others?

Negativity. I am a positive person by nature and try to see the good in every situation. Being around negativity or negative thinking drains me.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I can be a bit of a worrier at times, but I think that's normal, especially as a parent.

What quote inspires you most and why?

'Whether you think you can or think you can't, you're right'. I don't know if that's inspirational as such but it motivates me. I am a big believer in a positive mindset and a positive attitude. Of course, I have moments of self-doubt but I always try and focus on believing in myself and achieving whatever I can.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

It would have to be Dubai. It is such an incredible place and we have such lovely memories of spending time there as a family and enjoying every minute of our trips.