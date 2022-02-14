Pippa O’Connor Ormond: ‘Brian and I had our first date on Valentine's Day’

Pippa O'Connor Ormond's Instagram bio puts it succintly: 'Busy trying to juggle it all'.
The former model and social media influencer is by any measure a busy woman: she runs fashion brand POCO by Pippa, has an ongoing collaboration with cashmere designer Lucy Nagle, is co-founder of UP Cosmetics and keeps her 421k Instagram followers entertained with regular updates.
She's also a mum of three, with the birth of Billy in October adding to an already busy household with eight-year-old Ollie and five-year-old Louis.
But despite her hectic schedule, the 36-year-old insists she still finds time for herself.
"I love nothing more than sticking my headphones in and going for a long walk to clear my head," she says, adding that a facemask in the evening is a must for unwinding after a particularly busy day.
"I am a big advocate of the benefits of self-care — it's important to take time to yourself when you can. "
And what about Valentine's Day — will she be doing anything nice tonight?
"I am not sure yet... I hope Brian has something planned," she says.
"We had our first date on Valentine's Day 14 years ago. We met at a friend's 21st birthday party in the infamous Krystal nightclub... A photographer at the party asked me to jump into a photo with this guy, who I didn't know, and it was Brian. We still have that photo today, it's framed in our home."
I am always focused on good health as opposed to shape. I do my best to be as healthy as I can when it comes to the food choices that I make and taking vitamins daily. I had Billy in October so I am not being too hard on myself at the moment and taking my time getting back into a rhythm. At the end of the day, health is your wealth, so that's my main focus.
I can't say it enough but water, water, water. I am very regimented when it comes to drinking water, I would drink at least 3lts a day. If I don't, I will feel a difference in both my energy levels being low and my skin acting up the next day.
When it comes to food and health habits, I try to cook at home as often as I can. Brian is good in the kitchen also which is great when we are both trying to make healthier choices. I try to be consistent and eat balanced meals — at least during the week. I also take multivitamins daily for an extra boost to my system. When I was pregnant, I got into a great habit of taking my multivitamins daily and I am doing my best to carry this on.
Wine and the kids' chocolate. I try not to think of them as guilty pleasures. As I always say, everything in moderation.
Right now, it's Billy, we are doing our best to get him into a good routine but newborns are ever-changing. In general, I would usually be a good sleeper though — I love my early nights.
Definitely, my big brother, Cian O'Connor, who has represented Ireland in showjumping at world championships and most recently the Tokyo Olympics. I am so proud of how hard he has worked and all that he has achieved in his sporting career.
I love the smell of fresh-cut grass in the summer — especially first thing in the morning. It sounds cliché but it brings me back to my childhood summers I think.
After our son Billy was born in October last year. The feeling of both relief and joy was just overwhelming.
Negativity. I am a positive person by nature and try to see the good in every situation. Being around negativity or negative thinking drains me.
I can be a bit of a worrier at times, but I think that's normal, especially as a parent.
'Whether you think you can or think you can't, you're right'. I don't know if that's inspirational as such but it motivates me. I am a big believer in a positive mindset and a positive attitude. Of course, I have moments of self-doubt but I always try and focus on believing in myself and achieving whatever I can.
It would have to be Dubai. It is such an incredible place and we have such lovely memories of spending time there as a family and enjoying every minute of our trips.