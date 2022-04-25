Paul Mescal goes full 'Normal People' with Daisy Edgar Jones at Coachella

You can take a man to Hollywood but you can't separate him from his county colours. That was the sartorial message from Normal People star and would-be O'Neill's influencer Paul Mescal at Coachella over the weekend. Donning a white pair of Kildare GAA shorts and a Metallica t-shirt, Mescal showed off his new facial hair.

The actor was at the festival to support girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers who was performing on the Outdoor Theatre Stage. A fashion-forward star herself, Bridgers wore a black dress bedazzled with a skeleton motif for her show. While she wowed her own fans, beady-eyed Irish fans were focused on only one thing: a certain pair of shorts.