Paul Mescal goes full 'Normal People' with Daisy Edgar Jones at Coachella

You can take a man to Hollywood but you can't separate him from his county colours. That was the sartorial message fromstar and would-be O'Neill's influencer Paul Mescal at Coachella over the weekend. Donning a white pair of Kildare GAA shorts and a Metallica t-shirt, Mescal showed off his new facial hair.
The actor was at the festival to support girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers who was performing on the Outdoor Theatre Stage. A fashion-forward star herself, Bridgers wore a black dress bedazzled with a skeleton motif for her show. While she wowed her own fans, beady-eyed Irish fans were focused on only one thing: a certain pair of shorts.
This is not the first time that Mescal has given his Kildare shorts an airing.
In October of last year, Mescal was the subject of a profile in US GQ in which he spoke about his “wonderfully normal childhood” growing up in Kildare, while the author of the piece commented on his “muscular thighs...built playing Gaelic football”. The actor showed off his thighs in a pair of Kildare GAA shorts, and completed his look with a luxury Hèrmes pullover which sports a cool $9,950 price tag.
In the midst of peak, Gucci released the ‘Sylvie Web swim shorts’. The shorts, which to regular followers of the sport were undeniably influenced by the Mayo colours, retailed for a whopping €550. The cotton-polyester blend of these swim shorts is not dissimilar to the composition of the traditional O’Neills GAA shorts, which cost €17.
:) https://t.co/f1KevyV3bs pic.twitter.com/m33P2gVwXZ— hannah (@stylesinthealps) April 24, 2022
To bring fans of The Shorts to full-scale frenzy of course, there was one key addition to Paul Mescal's appearance at Coachella: Daisy Edgar Jones. The co-stars reunited for a fan picture, looking comfortable and relaxed in each other's company. The fan, who detailed in her social media post how Paul took photos of her and her friend, said that Daisy and Paul are "the sweetest and most “normal” people I’ve ever met."