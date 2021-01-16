How GAA gear became fashion's most unlikely trend

For everyone the past year will forever be a marker of a host of mind-boggling events stretching from the blissfully positive to the despairingly negative. But, one thing that had the homogenising effect on Ireland equalised only by a spate of rainy weather was Sally Rooney’s TV adaption of. The humble GAA kit is an unsuspecting beneficiary of ’s on-screen adaption. But this is not the first time Irish sportswear enjoyed a limelight outside of a soggy, floodlight field.
Paul Mescal is still very much riding the wave of fame after his captivating portrayal of the stoic Conall in, and he is taking the GAA kit with him. In October Mescal was the subject of a long-read profile in US GQ where he commented on his “wonderfully normal childhood” growing up in Kildare, while the author of the piece commented on his “muscular thighs...built playing Gaelic football”. The actor showed off his thighs in a pair of Kildare GAA shorts, and completed his look with a luxury Hèrmes pullover which sports a cool $9,950 price tag. Yet another boon for the GAA on an international level.