78-year-old Clare farmer delighted after winning pair of Paul Mescal's signed shorts

A 78-year-old farmer who “didn’t even look” at Normal People has said he is nevertheless "delighted" to have won a framed pair of O’Neill’s shorts signed by actor Paul Mescal.

West Clare farmer Noel Ryan made the comment after Cooraclare GAA club confirmed he had the winning ticket for the coveted shorts which were raffled as part of a fundraising drive for the club.

The O'Neill's shorts, which have become an unlikely fashion statement after Mescal sported them in the BBC adaption of Irish author Sally Rooney's acclaimed novel, contains a dedication penned by Mescal ‘to the Normal People of Cooraclare’.

A close-up of the shorts signed by actor Paul Mescal Picture: John Kelly

The Kildare man has close family links to the west Clare village and his celebrity status has proven to be a winner for Cooraclare GAA which has raised €10,000 for much-needed club facilities after selling some 5,000 raffle tickets at €20 a pop.

Cooraclare GAA spokesman, Joe Considine said that Noel Ryan “has been a member and supporter of Cooraclare GFC all his life" and one of the first to buy a ticket.

And in fact, Noel knew Paul Mescal’s grandparents, the late Michael, and Mairead who still lives in the Mescal homestead.

He said that Noel worked with Paul’s uncle Paudie Mescal “when they both drove for the McNamaras, a local silage contracting outfit."

Mr Considine said the club sold tickets “home and abroad” through the association with Paul Mescal.

Paul’s father, Paul Snr was born in the parish and his Uncle Paudie, nephews and nieces, Clodagh, Aoibhinn, Páraic and Darragh Jim and first cousins are an integral part of the Cooraclare Club today.

Paul Mescal on a recent visit to Cooraclare GAA club where he met up with his godson, Darragh Mescal and other budding Cooraclare footballers

During the Autumn, Paul came along to watch his godson, Daragh Jim, train with the club’s under 9’s at Cooraclare GAA grounds.

Co-owner of O’Neill’s, Paul Towell said on Wednesday: “We’re delighted that a pair of O’Neills shorts has helped raise this type of money for a GAA club" and quipped that it was a pity Mescal "can’t sign all our shorts”.

However, Mr Towell said that the ‘Mescal effect’ continues with sales of the €20 Mourne shorts.

The shorts were “by far O’Neill’s best selling product for 2021" he said and sales have increased by 30% on last year.

Mescal, who is himself a former Kildare minor football captain, rose to fame after starring in hit Normal People alongside English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Paul Mescal wearing a pair of O'Neill's shorts with a €10,000 fleece for a GQ cover photoshoot last Autumn

He was photographed out and about during 2020 sporting a pair of O'Neills shorts before wearing them with a €10,000 fleece for a GQ cover photoshoot last Autumn.

The actor, who has been spotted in Ireland this week with American singer-songwriter girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers, has recently made his Hollywood debut in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter which is showing in select Irish cinemas now.