Click and connect: Here are 100 Christmas gift options you can buy locally

A & S Aromas

A&S Aromas

Hand-poured wax melts, candles, candle refills, car diffusers, and room sprays. The wax is 100% soy which is vegan and biodegradable and all fragrances oils are cruelty-free, vegan and paraben-free. ASaromas.com.

Alternative Christmas Puddings

Based in Cork, these handmade chocolate Christmas puddings (from €18) are flavoured with homemade liqueurs. Packaging is reusable and biodegradable. AlternativeChristmasPudding.ie.

ActiVacation board game

Fancy a lockdown-themed board game? ActiVacation (€50) sees players race to get to the airport before lockdown is introduced. It’s manufactured with as little plastic as possible: wooden player pieces, a cardboard insert, it is not shrink-wrapped. activacation.ie.

BabyBoo

BabyBoo.ie's Christmas Cuddle Heirloom Blanket

BabyBoo creates unique, functional, and sustainable products for children. Their organic cotton Christmas tree-adorned Heirloom Cuddle Blanket (€100) is specially designed for all members of the family to snuggle underneath for festive family movies year after year. Award-winning dribble-proof bandana bib available in 35 festive designs. BabyBoo.ie.

Badly Made Books

Cork-based, Badly Made Books creates notebooks using food and textile waste fibres and recovered fibres from used coffee cups. An A5 notebook (from €16) is a perfect gift for a planet-friendly person who loves writing or scribbling. badlymadebooks.com.

Bear's Little Fish

Bear's Little Fish products are all certified organic or made from sustainable materials like bamboo. They are also ethically sourced and their gift-boxed grow-with-me blankets (€44.99) are a wonderful gift for a newborn that will grow with the baby. bearslittlefish.com.

Bébhínn

Bébhínn McGrath bases her brand on long-lasting wardrobe pieces with fabric sourced locally from Wexford and Donegal. Each made-to-order garment is designed and handcrafted in her studio in Waterford. bebhinn.ie.

Beech & Walnut

Heirloom Board

This family-run business handcrafts beautiful products like their sentimental Heirloom Board (€235), which can have a handwritten note or recipe carved into it. Their products are made from locally sourced timbers and all of their packaging is 100% eco-friendly and from Irish suppliers. beechandwalnut.com.

Berna's Dressings

Berna's Dressings is run by husband and wife Berna and David Williams. They make zesty dressings using fresh ingredients and their reusable gift bags (€16.50) include their trio of dressings that any food lover would enjoy. bernasdressings.ie.

Bernie Murphy

Design Designer Bernie Murphy creates sustainable fashion and hair accessories from locally sourced Donegal tweeds. Her Donegal tweed Obi belt (€60) would be a great gift for a Star Wars fan. berniemurphy.com.

Blarney Castle Estate season ticket

Annual membership (€90 for 12 months for one adult) offers access to 60 acres of sprawling parklands, including gardens, avenues, arboretums and waterways plus Ireland’s only Poison Garden, on the grounds of Blarney Castle. blarneycastle.ie

Brooke & Shoals Fragrances

Brooke & Shoals has a new fragrance that’s perfect for Christmas: cedarwood, nutmeg and orange (fragrance reed diffuser €29, scented candle €22, 3-wick scented candle €49.95). Their products include vegan-friendly natural wax and glycerine-based diffuser oils from a renewable source that is alcohol-free. Brookeandshoals.ie.

The Bunnery

From kids’ baking kits and aprons to the Ultimate Festive Guide eBook, The Bunnery is a great place to shop for food experiences, including a subscription to an online cookery class or a gift voucher. thebunneryonline.com/shop.

Burren Premium Beef Christmas Gifts

Premium beef boxes and a lux collection is available for delivery nationwide as well as gift vouchers for farm experiences and camping accommodation. burrenfarmexperience.ietarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> burrenpremiumbeef.ie.

Braw

Braw

Someone on your Christmas list with a sweet tooth? Braw has a new Christmas chocolate bar range and their bars are made using sustainable, ethical chocolate from Colombia (boxes of three for €20). A three or six-month subscription service is available. braw.ie.

Bygge Bo

Irish baby concept store Bygge Bo has a beautiful, and sustainable, selection of wooden toys this festive season, suitable for all ages, including a wooden dentist set (€36.95). byggebo.com.

Chou's Cottage

A one-stop shop for a wide selection of gifts handmade by 80 small Irish designers and makers, with a focus on eco-friendly products. chouscottage.com.

Chupi

A diamond ring by Chupi, €2289

A gift from Chupi is always precious and all are made consciously using sustainable materials and practices. Each piece (from €399) is made in Ireland with recycled solid gold and lab-grown or conflict-free diamonds that last forever. chupi.com.

Clever Tots Toy Club

Clevertots.ie

Children get so many toys at Christmas, why not consider joining Ireland’s first toy rental club? It’s a more sustainable alternative to buying toys in early childhood and all toys are selected from a range of eco-friendly wooden toys and recycled plastics. clevertots.ie.

Codex Beauty Labs

Codex Beauty Festive Soap Set

This Festive Soap Set (€20) contains two cold-processed bar soaps: The pumpkin and cocoa-rich Harvest Soap, which gently exfoliates, and the green-and-red Holiday Soap, which soothes with nettle and nourishes with wheatgrass. codexbeauty.com.

Darcybow

Darcybow has launched a luxury cape collection (€160) for children aged three to 10. They are made from luxurious long-lasting fabrics and stitched in Ireland by local seamstresses. darcybow.ie.

The Designed Table

The Designed Table

Wow dinner guests with table linens in rich shades and elegant patterns and accessories for the ultimate festive tablescape. Every piece in the collection is designed in Ireland and made in India by certified artisan manufacturers. thedesignedtable.com.

Dingle Single Malt Batch 6

Dingle Distillery has brought out the sixth and final release of its Single Malt Batch series (€70, with some 15,000 bottles of the liquid being produced with an all-port maturation. DingleDistillery.ie.

Dublin Herbalists

Dublin Herbalists has added three new products to its collection: a body oil (€29.95), hand soap and hand lotion (set €28.95). They use innovative, sustainable and clean ingredients and packaging is made from recyclable materials. dublinherbalists.ie.

Emily + Eve

These affirmation cards (€19.50) are suitable for ages three to nine and feature illustrations drawn by six-year-old cousins Emily and Eve. All products are designed and printed in Ireland and are designed to inspire confidence and teach kids the tools to create a positive self-image. emilyandeve.ie.

Faerly

Irish and eco-friendly products from Irish makers at online sustainable retailer Faerly include gift hampers and stocking fillers like reusable bottles, bath bombs and chocolate. faerly.ie.

Fleur & Mimi

Greeting cards and postcards from Fleur & Mimi are printed on FSC certified paper and packaged with a recycled envelope before being packaged in compostable biodegradable cello bags. fleurandmimi.com.

The Flower Drop

Selling dried flower bunches around Ireland, The Flower Drop is based in Co Offaly where all flowers are grown and dried locally. instagram.com/the_flowerdrop.

Fota Island Spa

After a tough year, treat someone you love to Pamper Post, a new three-month spa subscription (€315) from Fota Island. The lucky recipient will get a voucher in the post each month sharing all the details of the treatment awaiting at the spa. fotaisland.ie.

The French Market

The French Market distributes international wines to Irish hotels and restaurants and has a new focus on pre-made or bespoke hampers for corporate gifting. This year’s newest hamper includes the best of Irish products and uses eco-packaging. thefrenchmarket.ie.

Good4all

A Good4all card can be used at any of the Irish health and wellbeing practitioners registered, to book a treatment of choice, from life coaches and business mentors, to massage services, meditation and healing therapies. Good4all.ie.

Grá Chocolates

Hand-painted chocolates made in Co Galway with the best Irish ingredients to create delicious fillings: ethically sourced Valrhona chocolate, Casa Luker cocoa butter and Irish cream and butter. grachocolates.com.

Green Angel

The Little Green Angel starter bag (€23) is perfect for skincare newbies. The reusable canvas bag contains a creamy cleanser, a toner and a face cream. The brand uses hand-harvested Irish seaweed and pure essential oils. greenangel.com.

The Green Stable Door

Berna of The Green Stable Door always made wreaths for family and friends and opened her Etsy shop one year ago. Her Christmas wreaths are available for purchase now. etsy.com/ie/shop/TheGreenStableDoor.

Ground Wellbeing

Created by renowned spa consultant Peigín Crowley, GROUND Wellbeing is a gorgeous range that focuses on promoting natural wellbeing through quality essential oils. Products are made from pure botanical, vegan ingredients that are pesticide and herbicide-free, naturally sourced and where possible organic. groundwellbeing.com

Handmade Soap Company

The Handmade Soap Company's Anam candle

Light up someone’s Christmas with the first candle from the Anam collection (€35), the Handmade Soap Company’s most sustainable range to date. The cruelty-free products are made with ethically sourced raw ingredients and sustainable packaging. thehandmadesoapcompany.ie.

The Head Plan

The Head Plan Journal, €35

The Productivity and Wellness Journal (€35) offers a guided journaling experience and contains six months of daily pages, 26 weekly goal-setting pages and much more. The Journal by Roxie Nafousi and The Head Plan (€40) is a 12-week personal development journey like no other. theheadplan.com.

Home Pelvic Routine

This online pelvic floor muscle training product can be used for men and women and can be done at home at an affordable price rather than in a treatment room, saving fuel costs and time off work. courses.homepelvicroutines.com.

Hue Complete Me

Dublin-based design studio and online stationery shop prints all its products locally in Ireland on eco-friendly paper. huecompleteme.com.

Into the Ether

Into the Ether Rituals Box

Specialising in sustainable, locally made and luxurious self-care items, homewares and gift boxes, including the Ritual Box (€85), Into the Ether caters to a growing interest in holistic wellness. intotheether.ie.

Ireland Posters

Ireland Posters has an exclusive ‘Buy one, Gift one’ Christmas offer, For each print (€35) purchased, choose another unframed print from one of twelve options to be sent to your chosen recipient free of charge, anywhere in the world. irelandposters.ie.

Jason O'Gorman

A gift any Corkonian will love: illustrated prints featuring Cork maps, slang, iconic buildings, landscapes, place names, superheroes and more. jasonogorman.ie.

Jo Browne Bedding

Jo Browne's Gift of Sleep

Jo Browne luxury bamboo bedding has a silky soft natural and sustainable fabric and one great gift option is a packaged set of two bamboo pillowcases, with a 400 thread-count, and a bamboo eye mask (€55). jobrowne.com.

John Hanly

John Hanly Cashmere Throw Grey Blue Herringbone, €149.45

The luxuriously large cashmere throw (from €149.45) is a blend of 95% Merino and 5% Cashmere is super light and available in a sumptuous and vibrant colour palette. johnhanly.com.

Justine le Guil

From shampoo bars to skincare accessories, products are handcrafted in small batches in Dublin with finest organic and natural ingredients from European suppliers. justineleguil.com.

Kaliedy

Kaliedy stocks the widest selection of wooden toys in Ireland, and is the exclusive Irish stockist of the beloved Early Learning Centre toys. Kaliedy.com.

The Kick Company

SkillMaster

Whether it’s for a GAA player or a soccer fanatic, the Kick Company’s SkillMaster Ball Rebounder (€299) is the tallest vertically standing and moveable ball rebounder available in the world and replicates match play speeds and reactions at home. thekickcompany.com/shop.

King Luxury Christmas Gift Bag

A perfect gift for beauty lovers, the Luxury Christmas Gift Bag (€39) includes a jewel brush, luxury dry shampoo, lush scrunchie duo and crushed velvet cosmetic bag. kinghairandbeauty.com.

Kotanical Sleep Bundle

Kotanical Sleep Bundle

Featuring the award-winning stone diffuser and a variety of relaxing, naturally-sourced, Irish-made essential oils, the Sleep Bundle (€115) will help any wind-down routine for a peaceful sleep. kotanical.ie.

KSL Crafts

Jewellery made from seaglass, shells, upcycled beads from old costume jewellery and salvaged copper from old wiring in simple, easy-to-wear designs. The packaging for the jewellery is simple, handmade and uses recyclable card. kslcrafts.com.

Listoke's 'First Sip Society'

Listoke's First Sip Society

A membership to Listoke’s ‘First Sip Society’ (from €50) is a unique Christmas gift. Each month, the recipient is sent a 700ml bottle of gin (new member-only recipe each month), the Perfect Pour which will include a mixer and garnish to complement the gin, and surprise gifts throughout the year. shop.listokedistillery.ie.

Little Buddies by Renata

These charming crochet decorations and knitted signs, all made by hand, are a great gift for kids or as a thoughtful stocking filler. littlebuddiesbyrenata.com.

Little Red skincare

Known for its seaweed-based organic skincare and hand-crafting skin treatments in the Boggeragh mountains using pure mountain spring water, Little Red uses organic ingredients to soothe even the most sensitive skin. littlered.ie

Love Ink Paper Scissors

These cheerful stationery, prints and accessories are printed on sustainable paper and wrapped in recycled paper and cotton twine. All packaging is recycled, recyclable or compostable. etsy.com/ie/shop/LoveInkPaperScissors.

Mimi & Bowe

All PJs and sleepsuits from Mimi & Bowe are 100% organic cotton, and no chemicals are used in the dying process. mimiandbowe.ie

Mireog

Inspired by Irish language, folklore and natural world, the Waterford-made designs are hand-printed onto 100% organic Earthpositive t-shirts, which are manufactured using only wind and solar energy, 100% recycled paper notebooks, and greeting cards are digitally printed in Ireland. mireog.ie.

Miss Daisy Blue

Go treasure-hunting in Miss Daisy Blue for vintage gems to give as gifts! The small, independent shop is based in Cork city and offers a memorable buying experience. missdaisyblue.com.

Modern Botany

Modern Botany Recovery Cream

Given how long we’ve been using hand sanitiser multiple times a day, one of Modern Botany’s new products will soothe any sore skin. The Recovery Cream (€40) is an essential soothing emulsion for dry, damaged skin. The natural, science-led formulation is made using powerful plant-based active ingredients. modernbotany.com.

Mother Reusables

Birkenmock bottle €34.95

Mother Reusables' new earth-friendly 500ml thermal bottles (€34.95) are great stocking fillers and keep drinks hot/cold for up to 24 hours. All the materials used are biodegradable and the packaging used is 100% recyclable. motherreusables.com.

Moxi Loves

The brand is completely plastic-free and fully biodegradable, and the new planet-safe dry shampoo blotting sheets (€3.95), which are biodegradable, are a great alternative to traditional dry shampoo. Moxiloves.com.

My Goodness Foods

Vegan Christmas Survival Kit from My Goodness

The Vegan Christmas Survival Kit (from €65) includes everything you need for a vegan family member or guest at Christmas. Available to order at My Goodness at The English Market or online for nationwide delivery. mygoodnessfood.com.

Nadine Loves Ink

Eco-conscious cards, prints, gifts and paper goods, these products are a stationery lover's dream gift to find under the tree. loveinkpaperscissors.patternbyetsy.com//shop

Naivilo

Naivilo

Medical scientist Olivia Norman makes her natural clean Prebiotic Deodorant Balms in her studio in Nohoval. The rich balms soothe the underarm while absorbing moisture and powerful prebiotics fight body odour causing bacteria. naivilo.com.

Newbridge Silverware

Ceramic & Wood Cheese Board

Newbridge Silverware is famous for its Christmas products, with a ‘Christmas Room’ open at its flagship store in Co Kildare all year. Gifts available from stores and online this year include a stylish cheese board set (€50). newbridgesilverware.com

Nunaïa

A new mini ritual set (€28) from Nunaïa is a great stocking filler for skincare ritual lovers and features mini sizes of the brand’s hero products in a reusable organic cotton pouch. nunaia.com.

Ode to Earth

This Killarney-based shop has a large range of sustainable, plastic-free products and supports many Irish businesses. odetoearth.ie.

On The Pig's Back

The Cork Rebel Hamper from On the Pigs Back

The ‘Cork Rebel Hamper’ (from €55) contains four local Cork cheeses, award-winning in-house made chicken liver pates, crackers, caramelised red onion marmalade, Gubeen Salami, Rebel Chilli sauce, biscuits and a sweet treat of your choice - either chocolates or nougat. All hampers are gift wrapped in a hamper box with wood wool, silk paper, cellophane and ribbons. onthepigsback.ie.

Organico

Open for over 30 years, the Bantry shop offers fresh, healthy food, great coffee and promotes naturally good health. They buy from local suppliers, stock fairly traded goods and sell loose vegetables rather than having to package them. organico.ie.

PAIR Mobile

The family-owned tech service brand PAIR Mobile offers a selection of gifts for the tech-lover in your life plus the range of preloved smartphones are at least 90% original and is a better choice for the planet (and your pocket). pairmobile.ie.

Peachylean

A wonderful gift for anyone who is thinking of increasing their visits to the gym in the new year or who wants comfort while exercising or walking. Peachylean’s high-waisted full-length leggings (€65) are made with high compression to ensure you feel snug from waist to hem - plus they come with pockets. peachylean.com

PEELO

PEELO Simple tote Col Green - €265

These bags are designed in Dublin and made in Portugal using top Italian leathers. The AW21 collection of bags and small leather goods has been launched and would be a lovely Christmas gift. peelo.ie

Pickled Pom Pom

All cards and prints are printed and packed in Ireland. Recycled, recyclable and biodegradable packaging is used wherever possible as Pickled Pom Pom strives to be a low waste company. pickledpompom.com.

Rowen Beg Designs

Rowen Beg Designs

This family business in Renvyle, Connemara makes beautiful candles, homewares and furniture which are all eco-friendly and unique. rowanbegdesigns.com.

Sana Naturals

Sana Naturals is a collection of artisanal eco-conscious skincare products that are handmade in Co Cavan. The skincare set (€79.95) includes a serum, face wash and rose quartz face roller as well as an eco-pouch. sananaturals.ie.

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly

A Story of Aimee's Favourites

The beauty brand has a range of Christmas gift sets available, including A Story of Aimee’s Favourites (€39), featuring a Mini Complexion Brush, Mini Beauty Base Pearl, New Cream Luxe Duo & Liquid Lights, all presented in a reusable keepsake box. sculptedbyaimee.com.

SeaFern Kinsale

Gift buyers are spoiled with modern apothecary and gorgeous jewellery. All skincare ranges are organic and use natural ingredients. All of our jewellery is hallmarked silver and gold, or gold plated. shopseafern.com.

Sewing Wild Seams

Lyndsay of Sewing Wild Seams believes fashion should be sustainable, inclusive and affordable and helps her customers to choose eco-conscious products. sewingwildseams.com.

Shandon Sweets

A traditional and multi-award-winning sweet factory and shop, the Linehans make iconic sweets in the famous Shandon Quarter of Cork City. A gift box of eight hard-boiled sweets (€13) would be a lovely Christmas morning treat. shandonsweets.com.

SIAR Photography

SIAR Photography's Last Surfer Gift Set

With over 100 original prints available, SIAR has expanded to include a Gift Set (A4 €52.50; A3 €82.50) for Christmas. Each set includes a gift-wrapped framed print, a Trá candle, and a card with your message. siarphotography.ie.

Siest Sleep

These weighted sleep pillows (from €179) are ethically produced in Dublin and treat sleep anxiety and reduce snoring by encouraging side sleeping. They are made with Tencel, a sustainable plant-based material and all packaging is compostable. siestsleep.com

Skinicians

Irish cosmeceutical brand SKINICIAN offers a minimal approach to skincare for all skin types. It has a range of Christmas gift sets this year, including the Advanced Gift Set (€71), which targets all signs of ageing and restores a youthful, radiant complexion. skinician.com.

Skyfolk

Using local suppliers and sustainable materials, Skyfolk offers aerial prints of Ireland with framed prints available as a gorgeous gifting option. skyfolk.ie.

Studio Eight

Find personalised keepsakes for all of life's celebrations and milestones. Studio Eight uses embroidery, print and papercraft in their designs. studioeight.ie.

Suds Johnson

Irish handmade soap made from natural blends of essential oils, all ingredients used by Suds Johnson are natural and when used, leave no trace. sudsjohnson.com.

Taer Jewellery

Each item is designed and crafted by jeweller Aisling Walsh in Co Clare using recycled metals and responsibly sourced gems where possible. Packaging is almost fully eco-friendly too. taerjewellery.com.

Thriftify

Online shopping site Thriftify represents 98% of Ireland’s charities and has hundreds of cool vintage finds and brands available. Thriftify will post you your finds in a biodegradable bag. thriftify.ie.

Tinnock Farm

Candles and soap are hand-poured in small batches, using all-natural soy wax with no dyes or additives and high-quality fragrance and essential oils. Christmas Candles and gifts now available. tinnockfarmtipperary.com.

Torpey Hurleys

Yes, even hurling can be more sustainable. Torpey Bambú is developed by sports engineers and offers greater strike, consistency and sustainability in a hurley. Torpey.ie.

Urban Aran



Waterford-based fashion designer Christine Murphy was inspired by the Waterford Walls initiative in her latest collection, and each individual knitwear piece is engineered so no extra yarn is used and avoids unnecessary cutting and sewing that cause wastage. urbanaran.com.

Vibes & Scribes

Vibes & Scribes is a haven for booklovers and crafters alike, with secondhand books and upcycling products available for the eco-conscious, plus jigsaw puzzles, novelty gifts and games available for gifting. vibesandscribes.ie.

We Make Good

We Make Good offers high-quality gifts made by residents of direct provision, people with disabilities and marginalised communities. wemakegood.ie.

West of Dingle

West of Dingle’s sustainable sea salt range is hand-harvested on the Dingle Peninsula. They won gold at the Blas na hEireann awards. shuppy.ie.

Wild Design

Supporting Irish brands and sustainable choices, the brains behind Wild Design wants to create a more sustainable, environmentally friendly and nurturing economy and society. wilddesign.ie.

Wild Fern

Wild Fern Gift Box

Wild Fern offers a collection of gifts that support small Irish businesses, with the aim to be as sustainable as possible, from suppliers to packaging. It stocks Voya, Badly Made Books, McNutt of Donegal, Max Benjamin. wildfern.ie.

Wilde Irish Chocolate

Using the most sustainable, quality local ingredients, Wilde Irish Chocolates also has tasty sugar and dairy-free and vegan-friendly options and uses compostable and biodegradable packaging. wildeirishchocolates.com.

The Wine Buff

Six bottle Organic selection, comes presented in pine box, €96 from The Wine Buff

The Wine Buff has a varied offering of unusual wines to suit every budget and taste, from stocking fillers to curated wine boxes, such as the six-bottle organic section (€96). thewinebuff.com.

Wreaths By Aoife

Wreaths by Aoife

All wreaths by Aoife Killeen (from €75) are bespoke and handmade for every season. The website will continue to be restocked with Christmas pieces until late December. wreathsbyaoife.com.

ZZZANA

ZZZANA’s range of 100% bamboo sleepwear is designed in Ireland. The sustainable fabric is naturally temperature-regulating, sweat-wicking, anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic. zzzana.com.

2022 Sea Studio Calendar

Niall Meehan’s 2022 Sea Studio Calendar (€25) features images from his daily swims in the Irish Sea and is printed on paper made from seaweed. Seastudio.ie.

30 Seconds

Want a new board game to play with the family this year? Cork-made 30 Seconds (€29.99) is a quick-thinking, fast-talking description game that is inspired by Irish and global popular culture.

Meet the Makers

The people behind some of the brands featured above chat about their brands, the products they think will be popular this Christmas and their plans for 2022

John Murray of Modern Botany

John Murray and Dr Simon Jackson, Modern Botany

It's been an exciting time of change for us as a company as we did, like other companies, struggle with the Covid crisis in that the stores of our retail partners were closed. But we turned our negative into a positive to allow our customers a user-friendly way to shop for our products direct to our website. We are now finding an increase in traffic to our website as our online tribe is growing.

I think that since the Covid crisis and also with Brexit consumers are looking closer to home for that perfect Christmas gift. Sustainability is for sure high on the consumer's list when choosing gifts. I think stripped back gifts without unnecessary packaging will be a big deciding factor.

Our signature multi-tasking oil which will be a sell-out again this Christmas, but also we are so excited to announce the launch of our two new high-performance skincare products ready for the Christmas market. I expect that these newbies will be our best sellers this Christmas.

We have 20 products ready to drop in the next two years. We will see more innovative plant-based products coming into line, like a high-performance night cream, day cream and a range of washes and new deodorants to add to the range. We will also be expanding our herb growing in our Modern Botany farm. We are delighted that all our new products feature our Modern Botany home-grown Calendula, Roman and German Chamomile along with our Irish Organic certified wild foraged West Cork seaweed.

Olivia Norman of Naivilo

Olivia Norman

Naivilo has been in business since March 2020, just as the pandemic took hold of the world. I think that shopping locally and supporting both local and sustainable products will be here to stay. We have gotten used to having less and valuing what we have more which I really hope stays.

I have a lot of customers buying Naivilo giftsets as presents for family and friends as they want to introduce them to a new natural product that they wouldn't normally consider buying for themselves. I feel that once customers find businesses that they like and trust they are happy to buy from them regularly and tell others about them too. As customers, we are becoming a lot fussier about who we do business with.

Naivilo's prebiotic natural deodorant balm in the Trio Deo set will be very popular this Christmas as you get to try all three scents and can change them every day to suit your mood. They will last for six months for one person, or you can share a jar with someone too.

There are a lot of lovely things coming in 2022 as I have begun working with other wellness experts and will be collaborating in detox treatments and education too. I have a very exciting project happening with the Munster Technical University working with other scientists. Naivilo will be more visible in 2022 across social media and print media so I am very excited for this Christmas period as well as 2022.

Sharon Keegan of Peachylean

Sharon Keegan

Peachylean has been trading since 2019. Lockdowns and remote working saw the sales of activewear and athleisurewear boom over a 16 month period. Covid-19 impacted Peachylean positively, we grew our company by over 300% and scaled across Europe the US and Australia.

Supporting local is certainly something that's here to stay, while sustainability is now becoming a major deciding factor for customers and every day we get more and more questions around this. Online shopping has now come to the forefront with excellent next day delivery services and overall convenience for customers most consumers will buy online this year, which means less impulse buying and more direct purchasing.

Our hero product this Christmas is our Peachylean support wear legging with pockets. We have a fabulous new range just in time for Christmas that includes positive affirmation oversized tees and long oversized hoodies in a gorgeous range of Peachylean branded colours. We have long waiting lists for some of our products so we expect to sell out this year.

In 2022 we will treat our community to events around the country. We want everyone to be together again, we have all missed this too much so we will have a big push on the mental wellness aspect of our business by connecting our people together again with movement fun and all things Peachylean. We will invest and grow our UK & US community and help to support the everyday every body with our new range of products, encouraging them to live life in full colour with Peachylean.

Julie Peelo of PEELO

PEELO Burgundy & Orange Stripe Leather Tote, €265

PEELO was launched last September and whilst launching in a pandemic wasn't the plan the support and feedback from customers has been incredible. I think there is and will continue to be a push to support Irish design and brands and to support the local economy this Christmas. When creating a brand today, it should be built on a foundation of sustainability, which is the case with PEELO. Fast fashion can have negative impacts on our environment and I strive to create pieces that people will love and cherish.

PEELO is about creating modern pieces that are designed to last. Everything is designed by me and made with top European manufacturers. There are two standout styles for me: my Simple & Stripe leather totes, which are perfect for back to work and carrying laptops in and out of the office as well as my smaller crossbody styles for when you want to be hands-free. They are all available in an array of colours and leathers. Another new addition for me this winter is my new recycled wool beanie for €30, it's perfect for winter walks and school runs and an ideal gift for yourself or for a friend.

Setting up and launching my own label has long been a dream of mine after designing accessories for big brands in Europe and the US. I'm planning to continue building my collection and add some more accessories to the collection, possibly some men's bags and a wallet, so watch this space.

Aimee Connolly of Sculpted

Aimee Connolly. Picture: Brian McEvoy

We are in business for four-and-a-half years and have seen amazing growth in that time. Naturally, like all businesses Covid-19 had an impact but we were very fortunate to be in a position where we were set up online so our business was able to keep going when footfall was down in stores. Overall we pivoted massively online and managed to keep up engagement and our customer community.

We definitely find sustainability a big topic in consumers' minds this year more so than others. I think people are always very good to support Irish, we are very lucky with our kind loyal consumer base. We definitely see a slight shift in the style of buying, so for example we see an uplift in the more glamorous products such as lipsticks, liners and eye products for that dressed up look versus last year when things were a little more modest and natural.

We have just launched our Christmas collection that we worked so hard on so we definitely see those taking priority this quarter and I truly believe from the different price points to offering inside the gifts there really is something for everyone.

For 2022 we will have some more amazing products join our line up as well as a focus on new markets and our general international expansion approach. Here's to a hopefully busy next year!

Christine Murphy of Urban Aran

Urban Aran pullover, €265

I founded Urban Aran three years ago, creating luxury throws and textiles for the hotel and hospitality industry. I pivoted at the start of Covid, making linen face masks and scarves and transitioned into fashion with the launch of my first fashion collection a few weeks ago This is my debut fashion collection and we focus on natural fibres only in our knitwear, in our packaging and in our mailler bags, which are 100% compostable. We make in small batch production and I have seen already the support for local Irish designers among shoppers.

Our design influence has been the Waterford Walls street art programme and urban art in all its forms. My oversized brick design cardigan and my sweater vest have been very popular as you can tuck a tee or shirt underneath them.

Coming in 2022 is a small knitted collection in my urban art theme, containing different and exciting designs using musing free (no harm to the animal) superfine merino wool.