Making Cents: How to budget now for your spending plans at Christmas

Children are (hopefully) currently looking forward to the mid-term break and Halloween at the end of it. But parents are acutely aware that as soon as the masks and pumpkins are cleared away, attention will turn to Christmas, with all the pleasure and pressures it brings.

With a little over 10 weeks until December 25, now is a good time to take action and reduce the stress closer to the big day.

According to Parenting Expert, Laura Erskine, there are a number of clever ways you can ease the financial pressure this Christmas.

She suggests starting with a Christmas spreadsheet, to help keep track of advance preparations.

“So many of us try to get organised early to make life easier in the final weeks before Christmas both from a stress and money point of view,” she says. “However, all too often we forget what we have bought or that we have bought anything at all and we duplicate our purchases unintentionally.

“If you track your gift purchases and food expenditure by ticking people and items off your list and make a note of what you bought and where to find it, you'll save yourself a small fortune.” While 10 weeks is too far out for meat and vegetables, you can start ticking other items off your list - now is the time to seize long shelf life bargains.

“You can start shopping now for some of the longer shelf life festive food and drink items on your shopping list (just don't forget to make a note of them in your spreadsheet) and then store them away for the holidays,” Ms Erskine suggests.

She also believes the cost of the big feast should be spread across all the adults who will sit down to enjoy it.

“Even though Christmas Day dinner may rotate around your family members, with almost everyone taking their turn, it can still be a big financial hit when it's your year,” she says.

Invite everyone to start a new tradition where you all pop a nominal sum into your Revolut or PayPal account (it's so easy to send money with a tap on your phone).

“Just count the adults though and let the kids do the washing-up!” Ms Erskine is also a big fan of Kris Kindle/Secret Santa, which eases the pressure of buying for large numbers.

“Family can be hard to buy for at Christmas, especially when you have a large one and are trying to make your budget stretch,” she says. “Get the kids involved and make up names for an adult and separate child Kris Kindle to help with the number of presents you need to buy. “Set a maximum spend budget so that you can all buy a meaningful gift for your Kris Kindle and keep it a secret until Christmas Day.” There are a number of good reasons why it is a good idea to find out what your children are hoping to find under the tree as soon as possible this year. With dire warnings about how supply chain logistics will affect shop shelves around the world, having Santa’s list early will give you extra time to find the all-important items, as well as pay for them.

“Kids understand that while Santa has magical powers to visit all the children in the world in just one night, he has to protect himself and the elves from Covid,” Laura says. “Talk to your children about the social distancing in the North Pole and the fact that the toy factory is working at half capacity. Suggest to your little ones that they start making their Santa lists earlier this year if they want to be sure to get all of what they wish for.

“An Post helps to deliver around 150,000 letters to Santa every year and for each one posted in an official green postbox with a €1 stamp and reply address in the top left corner, the postman will deliver a reply too - even in October!”

