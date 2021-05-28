Ready for the weekend: The best rosé, budget swim robes, and homemade lemonade

Somehow, even though it’s 11°C outside, we’ve made it to the end of May. And Corkonians have been promised some sun by the weather gods tomorrow. We really hope this comes true.

If so, here are four ways to make the most of the weather this weekend and 20 Munster beaches to enjoy.

Dunnes Stores is also selling swim robes and wetsuits for all those warm-weather sea swimmers and Aldi has an ice maker and ice cream machine on route for the hopeful.

News of the week

Concerts are coming back.

Dates people. We have dates. Well, we nearly have dates.

Later today, the Government is due to announce the return of crowds at matches, open air concerts, and other outdoor events as part of a grand reopening of the country from June 7.

Pubs and restaurants will also be able to serve indoors after July 5, as our news team is reporting. Keep up with all of the coverage here.

Meanwhile, gardaí saved these ducks in Tipperary and this video is exactly what we need right now.

What to cook

Neven Maguire's slow cooked ribs are sweet, sticky and delicious.

Where there is sun, there is rosé. Check out Leslie Williams' fabulous pink drink round-up here.

There is also usually a barbecue — be prepared with Neven Maguire's Char-sui rib recipe.

We're also very eager to get our hands on Lily Ramirez-Foran's Tacos cookbook after reading The Menu this week.

Culture corner

For the first time in 17 years, the cast of Friends reunited this week.

Did you know there was a Friends reunion? No? Be sure to check out Esther McCarthy's review here.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure is bringing the global hit show to family-friendly screens from today on Sky Cinema and Now TV.

In the music world, Olivia Rodrigo is Gen Z's Paramore. Read about her new album here.

Also coming through our earbuds this week: Bernard O'Shea and Dr Colm Noctor on sustainability and the new season of the Modern Love podcast.

Picks of the week

There's been a lot of talk of bugs this week. Smidge is a great deet-free insect repellent to try if you're as freaked out as we are.

Lidl currently has an electric cool box (€49.99) in the middle aisles for your next camping or beach trip.

This weekend marks Memorial Day in the US. Channel your inner yank by wearing some white and making an easy lemonade mixing eight cups of water, a cup and a half of sugar and a cup and a half of freshly-squeezed lemon juice.

In our shopping baskets this week: Ikea's adorable 18-piece reusable plastic cutlery set. Child-friendly and perfect for a picnic.

Treat of the week: Frank and Honest's new range of cold brew coffee cans.

Follow of the week: Track Kerry blogger Erika Fox's New York City move on the Retro Flame Youtube channel.

Laughter is the best medicine

And we'll be happiest bunch to be there.