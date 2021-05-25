How to make the perfect barbecued ribs and the common mistakes to avoid

Slow cooking is key

Rib aficionados know that the most successful ribs are subject to a thorough immersion in liquid for a long slow cook before they hit the grill. This does two things: tenderises the meat, and infuses it with the flavour of whatever aromatics you add to the cooking liquid.

Use your butcher

Ribs have a tough membrane at the back of the bone that while is not inedible, toughens quite a bit in cooking. Ask your butcher to remove it to ensure the most delicious result.

Sauce too soon

If you get trigger happy with your sauce too soon, you will end up with a burned outside from the outset. Go easy, and allow the ribs to grill on their own, saucing at the last minute for an optimum result.

Learn the signs

Great cooks learn by instinct. While your ribs are enjoying their slow cook, check on them regularly to watch for overcooking. You will know that they are well done when you pick them up with a pair of cooking tongs and they bow from the middle, but the meat stays on the bone.

Careful where you grill

Just like your oven, your barbecue has its own hot spots. Choose a relatively low heat to grill your ribs, allowing them to soak up as much smokey flavour of the barbecue as possible.

Char-sui ribs with slaw recipe by:Neven Maguire These ribs are so tender that the meat literally falls off the bone. I like to finish them off in the oven or barbecue for that really sticky glaze. The easiest way to make the slaw is with a fine grater attachment on a food processor Servings 4 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 350 mins Course Main Cuisine Chinese Ingredients 2 garlic cloves, crushed

4 tbsp clear honey

3 tbsp light muscovado sugar

3 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp hoisin sauce

3 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp freshly grated root ginger

1.5-2kg meaty pork ribs

1 litre water

20g fresh coriander

For the slaw:

100g red cabbage, cored and finely shredded

100g white cabbage, cored and finely shredded

1 large carrot, grated

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp salt

To garnish:

spring onion curls (optional) Method Mix the garlic in a bowl with the honey, muscovado sugar, soy sauce, hoisin, rice wine vinegar and ginger. Spoon 4 tablespoons of the marinade into the slow cooker (reserving the remainder) and add the ribs. Top up with the water, mixing to combine. Strip the leaves off the coriander and set them aside for the slaw, then put the stalks into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours, until the ribs are tender but not falling off the bone. Preheat the oven to 220°C/gas mark 7. Line a large baking tray with foil. Remove the ribs from the slow cooker using a slotted spoon or tongs. Handle them carefully, as the meat will be very tender and may start to fall off the bone. Baste with the reserved marinade and lay on the foil-lined tray. Cook in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, until starting to crisp on the outside. Meanwhile, to make the slaw, mix the red and white cabbage with the carrot and reserved coriander leaves. Put the rapeseed oil, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, caster sugar and salt in a screw-topped jar and shake until evenly combined, then use to dress the slaw. If making the spring onion curls, cut the spring onions into very thin slices, then put in a bowl of ice-cold water to curl. Drain well and lightly pat dry on kitchen paper before using. Arrange the slaw on plates with the char sui pork ribs and garnish with the spring onion curls (if using).



Neven Maguire’s Midweek Meals : Simple Recipes for Easy Everyday Eating, is published by Gill Books (€22.99). Photography by Joanne Murphy.