20 of Munster's best beaches

Mountshannon, Co. Clare

When does a day at the beach not mean a day at the sea? When you’re on Lough Derg, of course! The Clare shoreline of the trending lake is home to not one, but two, perennial blue flag beaches. Mountshannon is a silver horseshoe strand located just a short walk from the village marina. Either bask in the lakeshore sunshine while keeping an eye out for soaring sea eagles, or if you’re feeling more active, kayak out to the holy island of Inis Cealtra with local outfitter, My Next Adventure. For another option in the area, visit Ballycuggeran beach tucked between Mountshannon and Killaloe.

Eat: Stock up on sambos and treats from the Wooden Spoon café in Ballina or for a post-beach meal, The Snug in Mountshannon is a great family-friendly spot for pizza. Tom Breathnach

Heir Island, Co. Cork

Cork’s islands are dotted with gorgeous beaches, from Silver Strand on Sherkin to Trá Mór on Cape Clear. But for an accessible day-trip, consider the beaches of unheralded Heir Island. The postcard oileán is located just a four minute boat trip from Cunnamore Pier (near Skibbereen) with crossings smattered throughout the day. You’ll have to make a 15-minute walk when you reach the island (so perhaps leave the inflatable flamingo for another occasion), but the idyllic waters of Trá Mór are well worth the schlepp. With its white sands and clear waters, you’ll soon have private island lotto-winner feels.

Eat: Heir Island punches above its weight for food being home to PizzHeiria and the destination Island Cottage Restaurant. Given the Covid climate, do check their socials for summer opening updates. TB

Great Blasket, Co. Kerry

Sometimes, you need to trawl just a little bit further to uncover a true wonder. Located on one of Europe’s most far-flung archipelagos, Trá Bán on Blascaod Mór, is a world-class stretch of sand that in truth is more bucket-list than bucket and spade. Known as the white beach for a reason, those ivory sands against the clear Atlantic waters create an air of a magical Celtic Caribbean on a summer’s day. You’d almost forgive yourself for missing the boat back home. If visiting later in the season, keep an eye out for the island’s massive seal colony which frequents the beach — don’t forget if they’re moving, you’re too close.

Eat: Dingle is stacked with options for great food but for some great picnic basket fillers, Thyme Out Café offers a great take-away menu of plant-based treats from bean chilli Buddha bowls to sweet potato and butterbean korma. TB

Ballynamona, Co. Cork

Garryvoe beach can fill up quicker than Penneys on Pana during a reopening, so if you’re looking for a strand with fewer footsteps, head just a little down the shore to Ballynamona, tucked between Shanagarry and Ballycotton. The beach features plenty of sheltering dunes to offer the perfect picnic backdrop, while the shallow water and rock pools make it a popular option for families. During high tide, a narrow estuary also separates you from the masses in Garryvoe and beyond!

Eat: For a beach pick-me-up, The SeaHorse is a new coffee box on Garryvoe beach and joins popular food trucks in the area like Fry Guys & Trawler Boys. Skinny’s Diner in Ballycotton is a gorgeous spot for fish and chips and features a sea-view garden out the back while the lovely Trawl Door store has a new ice-cream parlour. TB

Bishop’s Quarter, Co. Clare

Located just outside the village of Ballyvaughan, Bishop’s Quarter is a gorgeous stretch of Burren shoreline perfect for strolling, bathing or even a little seaweed foraging (if you fancy giving your sambos a local garnish). Massive sand dunes flank the shore, providing great shelter for that wind-breaker, and just beyond them, stone-walled paddocks blotted with grazing cows, complete this quintessential West of Ireland haven.

Eat: Linnane’s Lobster Bar along the Flaggy Shore makes a dream spot for a seafood lunch while Linnalla’s is a top spot for some artisan Burren ice cream. TB

Clonea Strand, Co. Waterford

Anyone who has cycled the Waterford Greenway has no doubt been stopped in their tracks by the sight of Clonea Strand, sweeping across the Celtic Sea coastline towards Dungarvan. The beach may be often bypassed by those striking for the seaside resort of Tramore, but its long sandy strand offers a great alternative for your Waterford road trip. For some Déise beach-hopping, lay down your towel at Bunmahon or Kilmurrin further up the coast.

Eat: To top the perfect beach day, head into Dungarvan for an obligatory fix of fish & chips. AndChips along the quayside has become a highly popular spot while long-established Genoa’s remains a favourite with locals. TB

Banna Strand, Co. Kerry

South Kerry and the peninsulas may be home to many of The Kingdom’s blockbuster attractions, but North Kerry is hard to beat for its gorgeous sweeping beaches…doused in nostalgia from holidays of yore! Amid the coastal strip, Banna Strand ticks every beach box going and, given its location, makes a spectacular location for a summer sunset.

Eat: If you need any further convincing, Salty Souls café is a gorgeous little food-truck on Banna Beach serving great coffee and everything from sourdough toasties to vegan banoffee pies. Keep an eye out too for their hosted breakfast and yoga mornings! TB

Warren Beach, Co. Cork

If you’re looking for a fine beach within easy access of the main Wild Atlantic Way drag, take a spin to the Warren Beach just outside the village of Rosscarbery. This family favourite sits on a sheltered cove making it a great spot to soak in West Cork’s sweltering micro-climate (on a good day, admittedly).

Eat: The Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery has been valiantly reinventing itself during the lockdown period. Its CRAFT food truck offers a fine place to refuel from your butterfly strokes with an eclectic local menu inspired by local flavours (think breakfast hoagies and huevos rancheros with Rosscarbery chorizo!). TB

Kilfarrasy Beach, Co. Waterford

Could this be Iceland, New Zealand or perhaps some mystical land of Middle Earth? No, it’s none other than Kilfarrasy Beach along Waterford’s Copper Coast Geopark. With its dramatic rock formations and cliffs, this beach makes an ideal location for photographers and adventures lovers – be sure to get here during low tide to experience the beach at its most dramatic.

Eat: If you haven’t stocked up in Dungarvan or Tramore, Ní Bhrian Café, just a short spin from the beach makes a great spot for coffee, meals and treats. TB

Youghal, Co. Cork

Youghal’s tourism fortunes may have ebbed and flowed since its heyday as a Victorian resort, but with its exciting new greenway on the horizon (albeit increasingly distant at 2023), the town is experiencing a rising tide. The town features no fewer than four beaches (is there a town in Ireland to beat that?), with the highlight amenity being its recently extended accessible boardwalk, which stretches over 1km from Claycastle to Red Barn. On a fine day, you’ll find bathers out in Tenerife proportions, so head to Pilmore Beach, just a little further west, which usually sees the crowds peter out a little more.

Eat: Youghal features a parade of food-trucks and stalls thanks to a fine crop of local eateries. Check out Clancy’s, The Wagon (run by The Old Imperial Hotel), Le Galloping Gourmet and Happy Grillmores pop-up kitchen located at Red Barn strand. TB

Note: For all the business listings in this feature, be sure to check social media pages for updated information on opening times. Keep an eye out on beachawards.ie over the coming month to see which locations will be designated as Blue Flag beaches for 2021.

Ventry beach on the Dingle Peninsula.

Ventry, Co Kerry

A few years ago I moved to Dingle for the summer for work. On my days off, I would get in my car and drive Slea Head, often stopping in Ventry to walk along the beach, one of many gorgeous spots along the way. The weather in these parts may be as unpredictable as overseas travel this year, but on a blue sky day, this stretch of sandy beach is heaven for a walk, picnic or a swim, should you be so brave. The Kerry coast has myriad beautiful beaches with stunning views and surroundings, so if you are doing the Slea Head drive, factor in plenty of extra time for pit stops along your road trip.

Eat:

For picnic supplies and a range of gorgeous Irish produce visit Ventry Post Office, or for food on the go head to the famous Paidí Ó Sé’s Pub. Mel Mullan

Whiting Bay, Co. Waterford

Waterford’s Whiting Bay is as perfect for rock pool exploring as it is for surfing and kite surfing. While it might be a lesser-known beach for many outside of the county, it’s a firm favourite amongst locals, especially water sports enthusiasts. The beach here is gloriously sandy, but it can be quite windy so make sure to pack an extra layer so you’re bluster proof. This is a great beach for exploring and discovering sea life; from picking barnacles to finding starfish, there’s plenty to keep children entertained for hours. Eat: Nearby Ardmore has a bunch to choose from when it comes to food, Shipmates Ardmore has a pig on a spit every Sunday while The Pantry at Cliff at The Cliff House Hotel is serving up some fantastic lobster rolls. MM

The Guillamene, Co. Waterford

I spent many a happy summer in Tramore as a child growing up, largely thanks to afternoons spent at Splashworld or at the beach. In more recent years, I discovered Guillamene cove not far outside of Tramore. While I’ve yet to dive off the platforms into the water, it’s a great spot for a dip or to park up for the day with a picnic. The Guillamene sign at the entrance stating that the area is Men Only has been preserved for keepsake only, a reminder of the times past. Newtown cove is a stony beach, great for swimmers, but there are also areas of grass for packing a picnic and hanging out for the day. Eat: Seagull Bakery recently opened its second location in Waterford City, but you’ll find the original is in Tramore, serving up freshly baked breads and a mouth-watering list of other sweets and savouries. MM

Fanore, Co. Clare

If you’ve already discovered all of the stunning karst landscape in this region, there is plenty of beauty to be found on the beaches of Clare too. Fanore’s sandy beach is a haven for any day out, whether it’s for fishing, playing in the sand dunes, or a fine coastal walk. Its unique location on the edge of the Burren region means that the flora here is pretty unique too – the perfect location for any budding botanists to explore between taking dips.

Eat: Slightly off track but worth the journey, you’ll find an incredible selection of fresh seafood at Julia’s Lobster Truck at Burren Fine Wine and Food on Sundays or at Bell Harbour on Fridays and Saturdays. MM

Barleycove, Co. Cork

I think every adult who grew up in Cork seems to have enjoyed a holiday in Barleycove at some stage or another. Arguably one of West Cork’s finest beaches, the beach is enveloped by beautiful views and dramatic landscape – making a visit here worth the scenic drive alone. When you land, you’ll find the sand dramatically backs onto a series of dunes which is the result of a historic tidal wave back in 1755. Nowadays the beach enjoys a more sheltered life and with its location between Mizen Head and the Lyroe peninsula — the ideal location to pack up the car boot and set up shop for the day.

Eat: Barleycove’s remote location means that there is only one spot for food here at Barleycove Beach Bar and Restaurant — it’s currently serving up food to go from its Lily’s food truck.

The idyllic beach and town of Kilkee in County Clare.

Kilkee Beach, Co. Clare

The seaside town of Kilkee has been a favourite destination for holidaymakers to the Banner County for many years, being less than an hour drive from Ennis, and easily accessible from Kerry via ferry to Kilrush. The town’s popular beach itself is a golden crescent-shaped beach set sheltered by Kilkee’s horseshoe bay and wave-thrashed reefs. Its proximity to the town itself makes it easy to reach amenities, so fret not if you’ve forgotten your bucket and spade or discover the waves are the perfect height for bodyboarding. For those not mad about spending the day building sandcastles, the stunning Kilkee Cliff walk brings walkers on an 18km loop past famous Pollock Holes and along the stunning coastline over stacked rock formations.

Eat: Diamond Café will reopen its doors for the season in June providing fresh baked goods, coffee and hearty lunches to fuel the cliff walkers. MM

Sherkin Island's Silver Strand.

Silver Strand, Co. Cork

Accessible by boat from Baltimore village across Roaringwater Bay, Sherkin Island comes alive with visitors during the summer months. The idyllic island woos visitors with three beautiful sandy beaches in all, but secluded Silver Strand is arguably the most stunning. The dreamy beach holds the Green Coast award status meaning the water quality is excellent and the setting offers a natural unspoilt environment. In other words, you’re as likely to see a school of dolphins than a school of mass tourism during your visit.

Eat: Food options on the island are limited so it’s best to bring supplies. Customs House in Baltimore has a whole range of delicious salads, sandwiches and sweet treats available, and fingers crossed once restrictions start to ease we will see The Jolly Roger reopening on the island. MM

Long Strand, Co. Cork

Long Strand may be a favourite for many West Corkonians but it still remains off the radar of many in the county and beyond. Long Strand by name, long strand by nature, this one and a half-mile long sandy beach overlooks the stunning Galley Head Lighthouse to one side and Mizen Head to the other while being flanked by a range of magnificent sand dunes. Swimming is best avoided here due to rip currents.

Eat: The Fish Basket has been serving up delicious breakfast and lunches from Friday to Sunday since its arrival in Long Strand in 2018. Availing of the finest quality seafood from the folks down at Glenmar, lunch dishes include lobster, scampi and more. MM

Ballydonegan Beach, Co. Cork

Okay, the drive to Beara may be long. But on a blue sky day, it’s worth every kilometre as you arrive at Ballydonegan beach, with mountains on one side and the deep blue sea on the other. The sandy shores here stretch across the bay, great for long walks to soak up the beautiful surroundings and stunning views, or even a stroll to nearby Allihies village. Ballydonegan’s exceptionally white sand is made from crushed quartz from the Allihies Copper Mines making it one of the sandiest beaches in the area.

Eat: The Beara Barista reopened for the season last month, with a delish menu using local produce such as Gubbeen smokehouse hotdogs and Macroom buffalo burgers. Keep an eye on their Instagram page for opening hours over the coming months. MM

Castlegregory, Co. Kerry

Possibly one of my favourite scenic drives in Ireland is the drive over the Connor Pass from Dingle to Castlegregory. The views looking back over Dingle and on the other side towards Brandon and Castlegregory are breathtaking on a clear day. The sandy beach is just over a kilometre from the village and is perfect for families and young kids as it is nicely sheltered in the bay. Castlegregory beach is set between Dingle and Tralee making the area an excellent spot for holidaymakers to base themselves, or for those looking to visit on a day trip.

Eat: Moe’s Café is serving up light bites and coffee during the day, with a more robust serving in the evening. Keep an eye out for Gregory’s Garden, who will be returning for the summer season with wood-fired pizzas although a date has yet to be confirmed, updates will be posted on their Instagram.