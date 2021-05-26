Ice machines, golf bags, and summer cocktails: Eight buys to look out for this week

Shops are open, the sun is shining, and just in time for a weekend of supposedly good weather, Aldi has announced that it’s bringing an affordable ice cream maker into stores and Cask is delivering refreshing cocktails around the country.

In this new weekly feature, we round up all the best deals and new releases such as these so you can get your hands on them first. This week: new coffee blends in Lidl, Aldi’s golf range, and Dunnes Stores wetsuits for €35.

Ice, ice baby

Aldi is gearing up for summer in stores, with an ice-cream maker, ice machine, and a reversible grill coming into stores Sunday, June 6.

The ice cube machine (€89.99) can make small or large cubes in under ten minutes and has a manual water supply, while the new ice cream maker (€34.99) churns out soft ice cream in 15 to 25 minutes.

In the meantime, it's worth checking out if your local Aldi still has its summer string chairs (€29.99), which went on sale last weekend, in stock. The slick wicker pieces are perfect for the backyard this summer.

Dunnes' Laguna Chair is available online and in store. Picture: Dunnes Stores.

If not, Dunnes has a similar alternative on sale for €40 online and in stores.

Awning sale

Homestore + More are selling this awning for half price. Picture:homestoreandmore.ie

If you’re looking to shield your backyard set up from the rain, Homestore + More has a retractable awning on sale, down from €319 to €159.49, on www.homestoreandmore.

Golf + Coffee

Lidl's new Irish coffee range.

Taking note of the army of home baristas that the pandemic has created, Lidl is expanding its coffee range to include five new Irish roasters, including Cork’s Soma Coffee (€6.49).

Other brands coming to the country’s 209 stores include Brady’s coffee from Wicklow (€3.99), The Galway Roast (€4.49), SlumberJack Coffee from Antrim (€3.49 to €4.99), and Tyrone’s Bravo Tango (€6.49).

To help enthusiasts make the perfect cup, the store will also be selling a range of coffee machines and accessories from June 10, including the Silvercrest 500W Milk Frother (€24.99) and Ernesto Moka Pot Espresso Maker (€9.99).

Elsewhere in the middle aisles, golfers will find a range of gear on sale in Lidl from May 31, including a golf bag for €119.99, plastic tees for €1.29, and shoes for €24.99.

Max Benjamin candles

The Seychelles candle is perfect for the summer season. Picture: Carraig Donn.

Carraig Donn currently has Max Benjamin's Seychelles Luxury Natural Candle on sale. Both online and in stores, the candle has been slashed from €24.95 to €12.48.

See more at www.carriagdonn.com

Cocktail deliveries

All of the ingredients in Cask's cocktails are sourced locally. Picture: Miki Barlok.

Cask, a popular Cork city cocktail bar, has just launched a range of ready-to-pour cocktails that are available for delivery nationwide.

The seven bottled cocktails are classic favourites with seasonal twists, such as a fizzy apple mojito, raspberry and nettle gimlet, and a cherry blossom pornstar martini.

All are made with foraged or locally sourced ingredients from places like Ballymaloe House, Cork Rooftop Farm, and Coolmore Bees in Carrigaline.

Available in 350ml (€22) and 750ml (€44) sizes from www.caskcork.com.

Ikea’s Pride bag

The Storstomma bag comes in two sizes, with proceeds going to LGBTQ+ initiatives.

Ikea’s cushion turned wearable quilt is still out of stock in Dublin, but you can add the item to your wishlist now. The Faltmal is just €25 and will make for the perfect outdoor barbecue accessory this summer. If you can’t wait that long, Dunnes currently has cosy-looking hooded blankets online and in store for €20.

If you are doing an Ikea haul this week, however, you could get your hands on one of the brand’s Varldens backpacks. The 36L carbon-sized bag (€40) can hold your clothes, shoes, and laptop on your next staycation.

Make sure to pick up a colourful Storstomma bag on your shopping trip for just €1.50, with all proceeds going to local LGBTQ+ initiatives.

Dunnes Stores' €35 wetsuit

Wetsuits usually sell for up to €100. Picture: Dunnes Stores.

Dunnes is targeting all the new sea swimmers out there with a ladies wetsuit on sale for just €35 online.

The store also has options for children from €15 to €20 in both long and short sleeve options.

Penneys homeware

Penneys has a stunning new range of homeware in store. Picture: Primark

As stores reopen, Penneys has released a gorgeous new homeware range. Our favourite pick is this woven basket on sale for just €9 in store.

While you’re there make sure to pick up one of its new sunglasses chains so you can hang your shades around your neck like the cool kids this season. (We just don’t want to lose our glasses.)

See you in the queue.