Four ways to make the most of the sunny weather we're promised this weekend

We’re dusting off our summer clothes with the news that temperatures are to climb this weekend.

Met Éireann says that early indications show a dry and sunny weekend with light northerly breezes, with temperatures expected to peak at 21°C on Sunday.

We’ll have to deal with some changeable weather and some passing showers until then but we’ll be spending that time planning the fun we’ll have in the sun.

Walk a new trail

It’s practically a law in Ireland these days that if the sun appears you have to spend the day outdoors.

Avoid the better-known spots if you don’t want to mingle among many strangers on your walk and instead head for Ireland’s hidden trails, and we have 100 for you to choose from. These trails, which include forest loops and walks along the coast, showcase some of Ireland’s most outstanding landscapes with something for everyone to enjoy.

If you’d rather sink your toes into some sand, here’s a list of 20 beaches in Munster worth visiting. We bet there’s some here you’ve never heard of.

Chill out with a barbecue

Gather some cushions, SPF and maybe a hot water bottle in case the evening gets chilly and enjoy a catch-up in a garden with friends.

If you’re looking for a crowd-pleasing dish with a difference, you can’t go wrong with Clodagh McKenna’s chocolate beef chili.

Chocolate beef chili recipe by:Clodagh McKenna Chilli turns gloriously rich when you add a small bit of dark chocolate. You don't taste it, don't worry - it deepens the flavour and makes this dish a crowd-pleaser every time Servings 6 Preparation Time 15 mins Cooking Time 2 hours 15 mins Course Main Cuisine American Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

300g minced beef

1 small white onion, diced

3-inch fresh ginger, grated

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp dried chili flakes

100g smoked bacon lardons

100g chorizo, cut into small pieces

150ml red wine

1 x 400g tin cherry tomatoes

300ml water

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp fresh or dried oregano

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp tomato ketchup

50g dark chocolate, grated

400g kidney beans Method Place a casserole dish over a medium heat. Pour in one tablespoon of vegetable oil, and stir in the minced beef, cook until browned. Then remove the browned minced beef to a plate. Pour the other tablespoon of vegetable oil in the dish and stir in the onions, fresh ginger and garlic. Allow to cook for two minutes, then stir in the ground cumin, cinnamon and chili flakes, and cook for another minute. Next stir in the pancetta and chorizo, and cook while stirring for three minutes. Return the browned minced beef to the dish, and stir well. Pour in the tinned tomatoes, water, brown sugar, dried oregano and ketchup. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, stir well. Cover and allow to cook for 90 minutes on a low heat. 4. Remove the lid and stir in the grated chocolate and kidney beans. Leave to simmer for another 20 minutes and then serve with basmati rice.

Picnic with friends

A sunny day often calls for a picnic in a local park and we have exactly what you need to make it a memorable one and impress passersby.

Compact picnic table, from €49.99 @ FlyingElephant.ie

Flying Elephant’s compact picnic table (from €49.99) is the perfect feature to wow your friends and family during the fine weather if you decide to enjoy some tipples. Grooves in the wooden table can hold stemmed glasses while a hole in the middle supports a bottle, such as a bottle of wine.

They also made a takeaway pint table following a customer suggestion, with holes that can support pint glasses for those who’d prefer an IPA to a chardonnay.

If you’re looking for more picnicking pieces that happen to be environmentally friendly, click here.

Grab a 99 - before they’re gone

By now you’ve surely heard of Ireland’s worrying flake shortage? If supplies were being challenged before, the sunny weather will definitely test them.

If all the flakes are gone by the weekend, we’ve rounded up some tasty alternatives from around Cork that will more than satisfy your cravings. Who knows, maybe you’ll never want a 99 again?*

Casanova Gelato

*We will always want a 99