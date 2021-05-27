What’s the quack? Tipperary gardaí save family of ducks from busy road

It’s fine weather for ducks today but one feathered family got into a bit of a flap while out and about.
In Thurles, Co Tipperary, gardaí were called to a traffic obstruction after a duck and its 13 ducklings got into a bit of bother on a road.
Some passers-by helped gardaí and the chirping chappies were safely removed from harm.
In a video shared on Twitter, gardaí showed the ducks being returned to their natural habitat.
Gardaí in Thurles were alerted to a major traffic obstruction on the Slievenamon Road. Upon arrival a Duck with 13 Ducklings were located with the help of the public. Gardaí removed the ducks and safely returned them to their natural habitat.— Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 27, 2021
A quacking time all round🐣🦆 pic.twitter.com/x8LUkTenTC