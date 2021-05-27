What’s the quack? Tipperary gardaí save family of ducks from busy road

From a walk on the wild side to a safe swim, these little ducks had quite a day
The duck family on the way to safety

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 14:27
Denise O’Donoghue

It’s fine weather for ducks today but one feathered family got into a bit of a flap while out and about.

In Thurles, Co Tipperary, gardaí were called to a traffic obstruction after a duck and its 13 ducklings got into a bit of bother on a road.

Some passers-by helped gardaí and the chirping chappies were safely removed from harm.

In a video shared on Twitter, gardaí showed the ducks being returned to their natural habitat.

Libraries in Cork county are handing out free book bags for our smallest readers

What's the quack? Tipperary gardaí save family of ducks from busy road

