Ready for the weekend: The best Cork ice creams, no fuss lemon drizzle cake, and another Aldi hanging chair

So we don’t know how or why but we apparently woke up in January yesterday. However, with every passing week, we’re officially a bit closer to summer and damn it will we celebrate.

There’s even a Flake shortage because of all the manifesting going on. Check out these picture-perfect Cork ice creams if you can't get your hands on a 99 this weekend. Just mind the gulls.

News of the week

The HSE has had a tough week. Picture: imgur via Pinterest

It’s been a hell of a week for the HSE. If the word ‘cyberattack’ still means nothing to you outside of streaming Mr Robot, catch up with our news team’s coverage here.

Focusing on more positive news, we finally got word that there won’t be a time limit on outdoor dining and the dreaded €9 meal has been scrapped. That €9 will get you pretty much... one extra drink. But still.

Shops reopened as well this week and these Kinsale store owners could not be happier.

There was also a buzz around for World Bee Day yesterday (we had to). Check out our Biodiversity magazine here.

What to cook

Ciara McDonnell brings you the perfect lemon drizzle cake and the common mistakes to avoid

With that last drop of rain, officially comes the season of citrus.

We’re already firing up the oven to make Michelle Darmody’s yuzu tartyuzu tart and Darina Allen's perfect lemon drizzle cake.

Also on the list, Roz Crowley’s top eight chocolate orange treats.

Culture corner

We thought Lesley Roy smashed it this week. Picture: Patrick van Emst/ ANP via Getty Images

It was all things Eurovision this week. Lesley Roy gave it her best shot and did Ireland proud in Rotterdam, but failed to progress to the final.

In other news, Maeve O’Boyle’s documentary The 8th, about Ireland’s historic vote, is coming out this week. You can read Esther McCarthy’s interview with O’ Boyle here.

We also finally have a date for the West Cork and the producers behind the Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary podcast even graced our earbuds with a new one-off episode this week. Check it out on your podcast app now.

Graham Norton’s debut novel is also getting its own series, which we’re very excited about. Speaking of novels, here are ten books to buy now that bookshops have reopened.

Picks of the week

Are acai bowls the warm weather treat of the future? We tried Bean and Berry in West Cork and sincerely hope so.

Lidl currently has a paddling pool for sale. We repeat: the paddling pool is back.

Following the success of their hanging egg chair, Aldi is also reportedly bringing a special hanging pet chair to the middle aisle at the end of the month.

Finally, finally, there is a spreadable Kerrygold.

In our REAL (shops are open!) baskets this week: Woodys Barcelona, a sustainable European sunglasses brand, just launched their products in Ireland’s opticians and they are stunning.

Follow of the week: Patrick Dempsey on Instagram. The north coast has never looked so good.

Treat of the week: Cadbury new Darkmilk bar.

Laughter is the best medicine: