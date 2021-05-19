Treat with caution: Pest control callouts regarding gulls up 50%

The public is being warned to treat seagulls and other pest birds with caution.

It comes as one pest control company reported a 50% increase in callouts to deal with such birds when compared with the same period last year.

It is expected that callouts will increase as restrictions continue to lift.

With more people spending time outdoors and socialising, it will likely lead to greater interaction between the public and pest birds.

With outdoor dining set to be a feature of the summer, Rentokil is urging people to be wary of pest birds.

The return of outdoor dining in June “is when they are most likely to harass or try to steal food from members of the public and raid waste bins”.

The pest control company said gulls carry more dangers than just harassment.

“Pest bird droppings contain bacteria including E. coli and Salmonella and can lead to the spread of infections through surface contamination, inhaling bacteria from dried droppings, or being transferred by bird mites, which can bite both people and birds,” said a statement.

“Bird mites, textile beetles and fleas are attracted to their nests and roosting sites, so the presence of gulls at a home or business can bring about infestations from these insects.”

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil, added: "As we enter the warmer summer period and lockdown restrictions are eased, we encourage members of the public to treat gulls with caution and keep their distance from them where possible.

“This is the period when people and gulls are most likely to cross paths, and it is also when they are at their most aggressive.”