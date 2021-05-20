'West Cork is ready for its close-up!': Graham Norton novel to get major TV adaptation

ITV has commissioned a four-part series based on West Cork writer and television personality Graham Norton’s debut novel,, to be filmed on location in Ireland this summer.
Conleth Hill (Varys in Game of Thrones) will take the leading role of local police officer, Sergeant PJ Collins, called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career when local legend Tommy Burke turns up dead - and tasked with earning the trust of the village locals he's tried hard to avoid.
“I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen," said Norton. "I love how the brilliant creative team have transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic. West Cork is ready for its close-up!”
“Screen Ireland is delighted to support this major new TV drama based on Graham Norton’s novel," said Andrew Byrne, TV project manager for Screen Ireland.
"We are very ambitious for the growth of our TV drama slate, which has quadrupled in size in the last year, and we look forward to growing this further.”
will be directed by comedy icon Kathy Burke, written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan and produced by the broadcaster's content arm, ITV Studios, along with Port Pictures and Screen Ireland.
Casting announcements and production info are expected closer to the summer.
Meanwhile, another TV collaboration between Ireland and Britain on the way is The Gallows Pole, which celebrated UK director Shane Meadows will make for Dublin-based Element Pictures, creators of Normal People. Based on the Benjamin Myers novel, it was inspired by the true story of impoverished workers in 18th-centry Yorkshire who embarked on a clever fraud plan.