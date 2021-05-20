'West Cork is ready for its close-up!': Graham Norton novel to get major TV adaptation

ITV has commissioned a four-part series based on West Cork writer and television personality Graham Norton’s debut novel, Holding, to be filmed on location in Ireland this summer.

Conleth Hill (Varys in Game of Thrones) will take the leading role of local police officer, Sergeant PJ Collins, called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career when local legend Tommy Burke turns up dead - and tasked with earning the trust of the village locals he's tried hard to avoid.