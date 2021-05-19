8 of the tastiest chocolate orange treats on the market

Orange is the new black. And when chocolate is paired with zesty orange, the two make a decadent mouthful, satisfying to sweet and sour tastebuds. For texture, we find creaminess and occasionally some grittiness from other ingredients.

To appreciate good chocolate to its fullest, place a small piece on the tongue and allow it to melt slowly, then roll it around the mouth to enjoy the fullness of the texture and allow the flavours to evolve with the heat.

These orange chocolate bars are deliciously satisfying so it’s not so difficult to have a few squares and stop before consuming too many. In moderation, chocolate has been long recognised as having antioxidant effects, but only when we consume in small amounts.

Orange-infused chocolate is having its moment, with new bars due to come on the market soon. This week’s survey looks at the most interesting we could find, with the freshest orange flavour and vibrant dark chocolate. It was comforting to see a lack of plastic and an awareness of compostable foil wrapping. We need more of this - our indulgence should not be at the expense of the environment.

Solkiki Candied Orange & Cardamom 56g €6.95

This vegan-friendly Indian cocoa bean chocolate is made in Dorset from unprocessed organic cocoa beans, butter and sugar, flavoured with candied orange and warm cardamom. The François Pralus Barre Infernale Orange (150g €15.75) has orange jam inside decadently thick milk chocolate and is superb. Both from The Chocolate Shop, English Market Cork and online.

Score: 9

Exploding Tree Dark Orange 60g €4.95

With 67.5% Fairtrade Ghanaian cocoa nibs, this has a low 7.5% cocoa butter sweetened with 24.5% coconut blossom sugar and flavoured with orange extract. The result is an elegant chocolate with a mild orange infusion. More for chocolate than orange flavour lovers, with a reasonable 36% fats. Made in Clonakilty. We bought in Bradleys, Cork.

Score: 8.75

Aldi Moser Roth mousse au chocolat 170g €1.99

Slightly oily dark chocolate encases a vibrant orange flavoured jelly-like filling in four individually wrapped bars. With 85% cocoa solids, 36% fats is reasonable with 26% sugars. A good, well-priced treat.

Score: 8.25

Green & Black’s Dark Chocolate Orange & Almond 90g €2.67.25

Nicely nutty caramelised almond nibs provide texture to a gentle orange flavour from blood orange oil in 70% cocoa solids that are not bitter. A well-balanced chocolate with 48% fats and 27% sugars.

Score: 8.25

Lidl JD Gross Orange & Almond 125g €1.49

Lively, gritty almond pieces balance well with mildly flavoured orange peel in 56% cocoa solids dark chocolate which is mild and creamy and is vegan-friendly, the fat supplied by the cocoa butter. Good value.

Score: 8

ichoc Almond Orange vegan 80g €2.67

With 40% cocoa solids, dairy milk is replaced with rice milk, chopped almonds provide crunch, rice syrup powder delivers sweeteness. Granulated orange pieces provide a chew and orange essential oil add to a mild, orangey richness. Hazelnut paste gives it a full, rounded flavour. Made in Germany certified organic, and in compostable foil, with no plastic.

Score: 8

Chocolate and Love Dark Chocolate & Orange 80g €3.53

Nice clear flavours here of 65% cocoa solids dark chocolate from Peruvian and the Dominican Republic organic and Fairtrade farms. Vegan friendly, the fats are from cocoa butter. The orange flavouring, which develops in the mouth, comes from orange oil and is not strong. Made in Switzerland. We bought in Quay Co-op, Cork.

Score: 8

Dunnes Simply Better Seville Orange Belgian Dark Chocolate 100g €2.29

Slightly bitter dark chocolate has 70% cocoa solids with orange oil providing a fair enough orange hit, tempered by a little vanilla flavour. Gluten free. Chocolate rather than orange lovers liked this one. Made by Aine’s Chocolate in Co Cavan.

Score: 8