8 of the tastiest chocolate orange treats on the market

Orange is the new black. And when chocolate is paired with zesty orange, the two make a decadent mouthful, satisfying to sweet and sour tastebuds. For texture, we find creaminess and occasionally some grittiness from other ingredients.
To appreciate good chocolate to its fullest, place a small piece on the tongue and allow it to melt slowly, then roll it around the mouth to enjoy the fullness of the texture and allow the flavours to evolve with the heat.
These orange chocolate bars are deliciously satisfying so it’s not so difficult to have a few squares and stop before consuming too many. In moderation, chocolate has been long recognised as having antioxidant effects, but only when we consume in small amounts.
Orange-infused chocolate is having its moment, with new bars due to come on the market soon. This week’s survey looks at the most interesting we could find, with the freshest orange flavour and vibrant dark chocolate. It was comforting to see a lack of plastic and an awareness of compostable foil wrapping. We need more of this - our indulgence should not be at the expense of the environment.