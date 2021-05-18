What’s another year? No spot in the final for Lesley Roy as Eurovision gets underway

Johnny Logan was part of the Eurovision tonight and for a few moments, it felt like the golden years again.

We collectively yelled “JOHNNY LOGAN!” when a photo of Ireland’s Eurovision superstar appeared on the stage behind the hosts and when the man himself appeared to literally stroll down memory lane for a montage of winning songs, the nation squealed in delight as a real, life, excited audience cheered in unison.

The original J-Lo is a force to be reckoned with, with three Eurovision wins under his belt as both a singer and composer. We love him, Europe loves him: we should send him next year, we’d be guaranteed a win even if he stood on stage, remaining mute. Get Michael Flatley and co as backing dancers and we’d be a shoo-in.

He appeared, as well as fellow Irish winner Eimear Quinn, as the results were being cast and counted.

Every year I approach the Eurovision Song Contest cynically and every year it somehow draws me in and makes me dare to hope. It’s neither the talent nor the skilled production that makes me root for the underdog: it’s seasoned commentator Marty Whelan.

My heart jumped tonight when he said he was wearing his lucky socks and I thought, perhaps we can make it through for Marty.

The reveal of the finalists was a tense sequence. Marty Whelan sounded nervous as the countries through to the final were announced, and despite his hopeful gasps when any country beginning with an 'I' or 'A' was named, his dreams of making it to the final on Saturday night were dashed when Ukraine claimed the final spot.

It should come as no surprise at this stage, since we have struggled to mimic our previous success in the contest. Despite a record-breaking seven wins, we haven’t stood a chance since televoting was introduced and block voting took over. Surely Europe knows voting for your neighbours is only acceptable in unimportant things like elections, not something as important as an international talent show?

Lesley Roy’s semi-final performance of Maps was astoundingly good. She ran and moved through paper sets that seemed to envelop the stage before a camera drew back as saw the small setup they were using to trick the viewer’s eye. It was magical and intricate and worthy of the final.

Hers was among the strongest performances but despite pulling out all the stops, it was not to be. Instead, strongly-tipped countries like Malta and Sweden proved the punters true by reaching the final with ease, although there were some surprises.

Belgium’s entry was among the finalists despite a forgettable performance. Even Marty noted at the time: “I’ve rarely seen a band wish they were anywhere but here.”

Given another year of disappointment, many of us will probably spend Saturday night listening to the classics to mask our disappointment. All together now: “What’s another year…?”

The countries through to Saturday's final are:

Norway

Israel

Russia

Azerbaijan

Malta

Lithuania

Cyprus

Sweden

Belgium

Ukraine