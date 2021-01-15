Homeschool diary day 5: I feel like I am being a robot parent

“NOOOOO I WON’T GET OUT OF BED.” This is not what I anticipated this morning of all mornings.

It’s Friday, it’s WandaVision Day, there will be pizza for dinner, and my children will have present parents for the next two days. What possibly could my progeny find wrong with today?

Spelling.

Friday is spelling test day, at least in my kid’s eyes. I try to explain that there will be no test here today, that there will be no public shaming, no worry, no reason to be upset. It is a spelling-free day.

And then the waterworks fully open.

It turns out that it’s not really the spellings at all that are causing the problem. It’s the worry that by doing something wrong, or by adopting my laissez-faire approach to homeschool, somehow this will result in being in Big Trouble when school reopens.

We forget that our little people are often worriers too. And we also forget that lots of times, their Big Worries are things that pass us by entirely.

I remember getting a pain in my tummy before school every day because I was so terrified of getting into trouble if I forgot my tables. Of course, the fear ensured that I would, and my worries would become a self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts.

So, while I was cuddling my little worrier this morning, and watching the emotion come out in blotches all over his beautiful face, I realised that I need to check in with what’s going on in their heads.

I need to remember that none of this is easy for them. They see their parents like half ghosts during the day - one half in work mode, the other in robot-parent mode. And they patiently wait for us to come back to them each evening, as they soak up as much of us as they can to give them sustenance for the robot-parent shift tomorrow.

It's been a heavy week. The news has been bleak, and I've found it hard to keep my head above water with everything at home and work. I know I'm not alone - I know there are thousands of you out there who are the same.

I told a parent WhatsApp group yesterday that I would like to book an all-inclusive island with no mosquitos just for me. No other guests, just a fleet of staff to mind me. I think we could all do with that. Or at least a dream of that, this week.

But there have been some big revelations this week.

Continuing to honour our sacred contract of always keeping me on my toes, my children have taught me an awful lot during the last five days of homeschool.

They have taught me how to do long multiplication and about the birds who live in our garden. They have taught me about poetry and the different words that reflect what something feels like or tastes like or sounds like.

They have taught me to pause in the middle of my hamster wheel of a day and talk to them while looking in their eyes. And to really listen to them while they are talking. I realise that it’s been a while since I’ve done that.

They have taught me that praise is worth a million corrections.

This week I have seen my children’s pride shine through their bodies like the brightest sun. Watching them beam and shine with accomplishment is a sight for sore eyes. And one I want to see again and again.