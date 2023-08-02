Watch: Atlantic Puffins depart earlier from Skellig Michael

Watch: Atlantic Puffins depart earlier from Skellig Michael

The iconic Atlantic Puffins are currently departing in their droves, which seems to be earlier than previous years from Skellig Michael. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 12:00
Picture Desk

They may have arrived earlier and successfully bred on the UNESCO Heritage Site. Typically in April, thousands of Puffins return to Skellig Michael, to breed. Puffin nest sites are found in cracks and crevices across the island which offers protection from avian predators. This year fish is in abundant supply, and NPWS staff have closely monitored this seabird colony. One such bird ringed on 8th July 1991, and was spotted 31 years later by Ornithologist Brian Power. Skellig Michael is both a Statutory Nature Reserve and a Special Protection Area. Video: Valerie O'Sullivan/NPWS

More in this section

Sinéad O'Connor Book of condolences The Ciara Phelan Podcast: Remembering Sinéad O'Connor and how the world reacted to her death 
'Words can't describe' Clones community's feelings after teenage best friends die in crash  'Words can't describe' Clones community's feelings after teenage best friends die in crash 
Firefighters stock Firefighter leaves retirement party to save 28 calves trapped in slurry tank
Officers criticised a ‘reckless’ act (PA)

‘Reckless act’ slammed as pipe bomb explodes in east Belfast alley

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd