Watch: Atlantic Puffins depart earlier from Skellig Michael

They may have arrived earlier and successfully bred on the UNESCO Heritage Site. Typically in April, thousands of Puffins return to Skellig Michael, to breed. Puffin nest sites are found in cracks and crevices across the island which offers protection from avian predators. This year fish is in abundant supply, and NPWS staff have closely monitored this seabird colony. One such bird ringed on 8th July 1991, and was spotted 31 years later by Ornithologist Brian Power. Skellig Michael is both a Statutory Nature Reserve and a Special Protection Area. Video: Valerie O'Sullivan/NPWS