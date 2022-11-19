Wedding of the Week: Fun and tradition combine for Meagan and Shane's fairytale wedding

This London-based Kerry couple returned to their hometown both to celebrate their engagement and, four years later, to exchange wedding vows.

The result? A "fairytale" big day that was relaxed and fun yet also traditional, according to Meagan Healy and Shane Buckley from Killarney.

Meagan, daughter of Nollag and Jim Healy, Woodlawn, and Shane, son of Dio and the late Bernie Buckley, Faha, were married in a Mass led by Fr Gerard O’Leary, and celebrated with a reception in the five-star Muckross Park Hotel & Spa. “Fr Gerard made the ceremony very special and personal, he made sure that we felt at ease from the very beginning,” says Meagan.

Meagan Healy and Shane Buckley with wedding guests

“The most memorable moment had to be meeting each other at the top of the altar in the cathedral, and then later in the ceremony it was surreal looking down at all of our closest friends and family who were there to celebrate our wedding with us. The cathedral is such a stunning venue, it made each moment feel more magical.”

Meagan Healy and Shane Buckley

As they emerged as newlyweds, Meagan and Shane stepped across the road into Killarney National Park for family snaps, and then to the Old Boathouse at Dundag, Muckross, for pictures with their wedding attendants.

Micheal O’Sullivan, Killarney (osullivanphotographyirl.com), photographer, was behind the camera, while John O’Sullivan (Eventvideography.ie) was the videographer.

Meagan Healy and Shane Buckley with their wedding party

Kate-Lynn Kelly was Meagan’s maid of honour while Sinead McSweeney, Louise O'Donoghue, LeeAnn Keating were her bridesmaids. By Shane’s side was his best man Jimmy O’Leary and Kieran Buckley, Daniel Cronin and Eoin Hunt were his groomsmen; and Colin and Ross Hunt, and Sonny Ryan were the pageboys.

Meagan Healy and Shane Buckley first met on a night out with friends in 2015

Meagan and Shane’s paths first crossed seven years before in their hometown. “We were on a night out with friends, in May 2015, when we met at the bar through a mutual friend of ours,” says Meagan.

Four years later, Shane popped the question on April 18, 2019, in The Shard in London. “This was followed by a surprise trip home to Killarney where we celebrated with an engagement party with our families and friends,” says Meagan.

The fun continued on their June 3 wedding, which the couple describes as “like a fairytale”.

Meagan and Shane with Dio Buckley and Nollag and Jim Healy

“We wanted our day the be relaxed and personal, but including all the elements of a traditional wedding,” says Meagan.

“The day was relaxed from the start — we had so much support from our families, and amazing bridesmaids and groomsmen who made the day extra fun. Everyone told us the day would go so quickly, and it really did go by in a flash.

"The ambiance throughout the day was relaxed. Seeing all of our guests smiling and having fun, it felt like everyone was enjoying the day as much as we were. Between St Mary’s Cathedral, photographs in Muckross and the National Park, and celebrating at the reception at Muckross Park hotel, the entire day felt like a fairytale.

Meagan Healy and Shane Buckley visited Killarney National Park for photos before celebrating at Muckross Park Hotel

“We also couldn't compliment the team at Muckross Park Hotel highly enough for the service and professionalism they displayed. The day was perfect from start to finish.”

Meagan sourced her dress, by Welsh designer Stephanie Allin, in Islington, London.

Meagan Healy's hair and makeup are by Cathriona Rohan (Tralee) and Fiona McNamara (FMN Studio, Limerick)

The bridal hair and makeup team, Cathriona Rohan (Tralee) and Fiona McNamara (FMN Studio, Limerick), arrived at Meagan's family home that morning. “Both were so professional and we had a great morning getting ready with them,” says the bride.

Tie the Knot Florist, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, took care of the floral arrangements.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Sardinia for a week after the wedding and are planning a fortnight’s trip at the start of 2023.

Meagan Healy and Shane Buckley with wedding guests