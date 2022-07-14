Everything you need to know about toilets and parking at Cork's most popular beaches

It seems like the sunny weather is here to stay — for now anyway.

With Met Éireann predicting a spell of hot weather this weekend and highs of 30C early next week, many of us will be making the most of the sunshine and flocking to a nearby beach.

In Munster, highs of 20 to 25C are expected on Saturday while Sunday will be “very warm and dry with long spells of sunshine”. Highs on Sunday will be between a scorching 22 and 27C.

If you’re planning on visiting a beach in the Rebel County this weekend, here is all you need to know about some of Cork’s most popular sunbathing and swimming spots.

Youghal

Walkers on the beach at Claycastle, Youghal Co Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

With a 400m boardwalk stretching from Claycastle beach to Redbarn Beach, Youghal is a great location if you’re craving some sea breeze. The boardwalk is wheelchair friendly and an all-terrain wheelchair is also now available from Redbarn Beach.

Claycastle Beach makes up part of a stretch of sandy beaches alongside Redbarn Beach and Front Strand. The popular East Cork spots are also Blue Flag beaches and when the tide is out, Claycastle has ample space for walking and sunbathing. But your fluffy friends may not be able to join you as dogs are not allowed on any fo the three beaches between 10.30am and 7pm during the bathing season.

These beaches have adequate parking facilities as well as toilet facilities. Each also has lifeguards on duty during the summer season and is close to Youghal town if you fancy escaping the heat for some lunch.

Inchydoney

Sunbathers enjoying the popular Inchydoney beach West Cork which has a large bathing area. Picture: Denis Boyle

Located just outside Clonakilty town, Inchydoney is made up of the East Beach and the West Beach. The East beach has a bathing area that is approximately 500m long and public parking is available at the northwest of the beach with walkways and steps down to the beach. There is also a car park that is reserved for guests at the Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa which is the perfect place for a bite to eat if you start to feel peckish.

Public toilet facilities are also available at the eastern car park. Both beaches have lifeguards on duty and are Blue Flag beaches. Toilet facilities for people using a wheelchair are available at the hotel which is located adjacent to the beach.

Dogs are not allowed on either beach between 10.30am and 7pm.

Garryvoe

Garryvoe in East Cork is popular among families

In the village of Garryvoe in East Cork, this mixed pebble beach is particularly popular among families and also has a playground nearby. The south-east facing beach has an area of sand dunes and has lifeguards on during the bathing season.

The beach also has a public car park and toilet facilities which have wheelchair access. A wheelchair ramp is also available here and unlike the others so far, dogs are allowed on Garryvoe beach at all times once they are on a leash.

Garretstown

Surf schools were doing brisk business this week as early temperatures hit 21C on Garretstown Beach, West Cork. Met Éireann has forecast increasingly higher temperatures. Picture: Andy Gibson.

With views of the Old Head of Kinsale, Garretstown beach is another popular spot among locals and visitors alike. With a pitch and putt course nearby, there is plenty to do at this Blue Flag beach. There is a free car park as well as toilet facilities though parking may be tricker on particularly nice days.

During the bathing season, this beach is also lifeguarded and has a surf school. It can be accessed via a ramp as well as steps.

Dogs are not allowed on the beach between 10.30am and 7pm during the bathing season.

The Warren

The sun shone and temperatures hit 24C at The Warren Beach, West Cork on Sunday with temperatures set to get even higher. Picture: Andy Gibson.

At the mouth of the Rosscarbery River, this lifeguarded beach is located within a small bay and is fairly sheltered.

The beach has both a car park close to the beach and a small toilet facility. However, with a one-way system to the car park and beach, it can be tricky to manoeuvre on a busy day with some instead opting for on-road parking further away.

This beach also has Rosscarbery Pitch and Putt nearby as well as a beach wheelchair which is available through the pitch and putt club. Dogs are also permitted here once they are on a leash.