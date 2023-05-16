Weather set to 'get better each day' as temperatures to reach 20C

Make sure you have plenty of sunscreen close by over the next few days as the country is set to bask in sunshine.

Last Friday saw some parts of Connaught touch the 20C mark, but it's expected that most of the country will see similar temperatures this weekend, according to Met Éireann.

The latest prediction from the national forecaster is that high pressure is expected to "dominate" this week, with each day becoming slightly warmer as we head into the weekend.

The good weather pattern starts today, with a mainly dry day and good sunny spells, with temperatures peaking between 14 and 18C.

A dry and clear night on Tuesday will be followed by more good conditions on Wednesday, with a little cloud developing into Wednesday afternoon and a high of 19C in parts.

While things will turn cooler once the sun goes down - with Met Éireann predicting a low of 4C in parts - it will be another good day weather-wise on Thursday.

A Met Éireann prediction says it will be "dry with sunny spells for most on Thursday. Cloud will build in the west through the morning with some patchy light rain or drizzle there for a time, breaking up later.

Highest temperatures of 15C to 19C on Thursday will be topped on Friday and Saturday and it will remain "predominantly dry" until Sunday, when some rainfall is expected seeing temperatures drop back. Predictions for the following week are for the sunny spells and warm temperatures to continue.