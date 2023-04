1. Ultrasun SPF50 UV Face and Scalp Mist

Quick and easy to use, Ultrasun UV Face and Scalp Mist is a standout for me when it comes to reapplication. This dry-touch formula feels exceptionally light and cool on the skin. It’s completely transparent, covers all exposed skin in seconds, and is an excellent option for protecting the hairline and scalp. It is suitable for all skin types but specifically formulated for sensitive skin and is also ideal for kids.

€22 from McCabes Pharmacy.

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF30

2. Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF30

If you like to touch up your makeup during the day with powder, switch to an SPF powder instead and kill two birds with one stone. Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF30 is finely milled and invisible when swept over the skin. Packaged in a handy tube complete with an application brush, this is a great on-the-go option (make sure to apply liberally so you’re fully protected).

€33 from Cult Beauty.

Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF30

3. Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF30

Tinted moisturisers, on the whole, require much less effort than full-coverage foundation when it comes to application, and the same can be said for reapplication. Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue SPF30 is a gel-cream formula that can easily be reapplied with fingers or a sponge during the day. It’s light and hydrating and layers beautifully on its own or alongside other cream makeup products.

Available in 16 shades, €35.50 from Brown Thomas.

Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF50

4. Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF50

Who doesn’t want to add a little extra glow, especially when the sun is shining? Supergoop! Glow Stick helps you do that while cleverly protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays. This palm-sized dry-oil stick can be slicked under or over makeup (or anywhere on the body) whenever needed. Completely invisible on the skin, apart from a radiant, dewy finish, this is a must-have for on-the-go sun protection.

€25 from Cult Beauty.

Avène Very High Protection Tinted Compact SPF50+ for Sensitive Skin

5. Avène Very High Protection Tinted Compact SPF50+ for Sensitive Skin

It’s always a good idea to have a compact to hand for makeup touch-ups throughout the day, and this offering fromAvène means you can also protect your skin from the sun’s harsh rays. SPF50 Tinted Sun Cream Compact is a creamy formulation that helps to blur imperfections and even out the skin. It’s suitable for all skin types, but particularly good for sensitive or intolerant skin.

Available in several shades, €30 from Millies.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Hydrating Face Sun Cream Mist SPF50

6. Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Hydrating Face Sun Cream Mist SPF50

If you’re considering trying an SPF mist but don’t want to splash too much cash, Garnier Ambre Solaire Hydrating Mist is a good option. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, this feels nice and hydrating on the skin. The finish is light, non-chalky and relatively invisible; however, a liberal application can leave some visible white droplets on facial hair. This is easily rectified by bouncing a makeup sponge over the skin.

€12 from Boots.

Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF50 Soft Focus Setting Spray

7. Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF50 Soft Focus Setting Spray

If you’re a fan of setting sprays, you’ll love Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF50 Soft Focus Setting Spray. An SPF mist and setting spray in one, this super fine mist beautifully sets makeup and leaves a soft matte finish on the skin. It also layers well and can be reapplied as many times as needed throughout the day. With 96g of product in the tin, it’s the biggest SPF mist on this list and should last quite some time.

€37 from Brown Thomas.

Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick SPF50

8. Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick SPF50

Another excellent sunscreen stick, Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick, is luxurious, lightweight and delivers SPF50 protection in a pocket-sized format. Particularly great for dry skin or for targeting dry patches on the face and body, this water-proof formula is ultra-hydrating, smooth and completely invisible on the skin (and leaves a glass-like radiant finish).

€32 from Boots.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.