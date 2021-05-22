Clodagh McKenna's perfect recipes for an outdoor feast with zero fuss

Method

Line the base of an 18cm spring cake tin with greaseproof / parchment paper.

Place the digestive biscuits and 80g hazelnuts in a blender and blend until you get a breadcrumb like consistency. Then pour in the butter and blend for 30 seconds.

Spoon the biscuit base into the prepared tin and use the back of a spoon to smooth it flat. Put the tin into the fridge to chill while you make the topping.

Whip the cream using a whisk or mixer, once the cream is whipped, add in the sugar, cream cheese, lemon juice and zest and whisk together until you get a light fluffy texture.

Remove the baking tin from the fridge and spoon in the lemon mixture. Use the back of a spoon to smooth out the top. Finely chop the remaining 50g hazelnuts and sprinkle around the edge of the top of the cheesecake.

Place the cheesecake into the fridge for at least 2 hours to set fully. Remove from the fridge 30 minutes before serving.