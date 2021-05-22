Clodagh McKenna's perfect recipes for an outdoor feast with zero fuss

Chocolate beef chili
Chilli turns gloriously rich when you add a small bit of dark chocolate. You don't taste it, don't worry - it deepens the flavour and makes this dish a crowd-pleaser every time
Servings6
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time135 mins
CourseMain
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
300g minced beef
1 small white onion, diced
3-inch fresh ginger, grated
3 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp dried chili flakes
100g smoked bacon lardons
100g chorizo, cut into small pieces
150ml red wine
1 x 400g tin cherry tomatoes
300ml water
1 tbsp brown sugar
2 tsp fresh or dried oregano
2 bay leaves
1 tbsp tomato ketchup
50g dark chocolate, grated
400g kidney beans
Method
- Place a casserole dish over a medium heat. Pour in one tablespoon of vegetable oil, and stir in the minced beef, cook until browned. Then remove the browned minced beef to a plate.
Pour the other tablespoon of vegetable oil in the dish and stir in the onions, fresh ginger and garlic.
Allow to cook for two minutes, then stir in the ground cumin, cinnamon and chili flakes, and cook for another minute. Next stir in the pancetta and chorizo, and cook while stirring for three minutes.
Return the browned minced beef to the dish, and stir well. Pour in the tinned tomatoes, water, brown sugar, dried oregano and ketchup. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, stir well. Cover and allow to cook for 90 minutes on a low heat.
4. Remove the lid and stir in the grated chocolate and kidney beans. Leave to simmer for another 20 minutes and then serve with basmati rice.
Jersey Royal potato salad
This is a really fresh take on the traditional potato salad. Spring onions and radish add texture and crunch and preserved lemons, a welcome tang
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
CourseSide
CuisineIrish
Ingredients
- 900g jersey royal potatoes
3 tbsp fresh mint, chopped
2 spring onions, finely sliced
10 radishes, finely sliced
200g crème fraîche
1 tbsp preserved lemons, chopped (or lemon zest)
1 lemon, juice
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Place the potatoes in a saucepan half filled with water and add 1 tablespoon of torn fresh mint leaves and a sprinkle of sea salt. Place the saucepan, with lid, over a high heat and bring to the boil. Cook for 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes are completely cooked through.
Drain the potatoes, slice them in half and place them in a mixing bowl. Add the sliced spring onions, radishes, herbs, creme fraiche, lemon juice and preserved lemon.
Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Toss well, and serve.
Lemon cheesecake with hazelnut crumb
A showstopper dessert with little effort, add this recipe to your arsenal to whip out when entertaining. The hazelnuts add a luxurious twist to a classic combination
Servings8
Preparation Time80 mins
CourseDessert
CuisineIrish
Ingredients
- 250g digestive biscuits
140g hazelnuts (80g for the base, 60g for the crumb on top)
100g butter
300ml double cream
340g cream cheese
Zest of 3 lemons, juice of 2 lemons
150g caster sugar
Method
- Line the base of an 18cm spring cake tin with greaseproof / parchment paper.
Place the digestive biscuits and 80g hazelnuts in a blender and blend until you get a breadcrumb like consistency. Then pour in the butter and blend for 30 seconds.
Spoon the biscuit base into the prepared tin and use the back of a spoon to smooth it flat. Put the tin into the fridge to chill while you make the topping.
Whip the cream using a whisk or mixer, once the cream is whipped, add in the sugar, cream cheese, lemon juice and zest and whisk together until you get a light fluffy texture.
Remove the baking tin from the fridge and spoon in the lemon mixture. Use the back of a spoon to smooth out the top. Finely chop the remaining 50g hazelnuts and sprinkle around the edge of the top of the cheesecake.
Place the cheesecake into the fridge for at least 2 hours to set fully. Remove from the fridge 30 minutes before serving.
I like to finish it off the cake by decorating it with flowers and another zest of lemon.