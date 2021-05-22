Eyes, lips, face: Three beauty trends worth trying this summer

Dewy Skin

So many of us enjoyed a no-makeup look at home and the skincare and barely-there makeup at shows by Victoria Beckham and Marni this season had models looking daisy-fresh.

Dewy, fresh skin can be an easy look to create on a catwalk model but how should someone with more rosacea-prone or pigmented skin begin?

“The key is using foundation for coverage only where you need it,” says A-list celebrity makeup artist Molly R. Stern.

“Even if it’s a just a small portion of your face that you can leave natural. It helps feel fresher and not like you’re wearing a full face. Also using a buildable foundation is important. That way you can keep it lighter where your complexion feels like it needs less. I love Giorgio Armani Neo Nude Glow Foundation, €39 at brownthomas.com.“

GET THE LOOK

Carter Beauty Half Measure Dewy Foundation

Carter Beauty Half Measure Dewy Foundation, €9.95 at boots.ie

Charlotte Tilbury Invisible UV Flawless Poreless Primer SPF 50

Charlotte Tilbury Invisible UV Flawless Poreless Primer SPF 50, €49 at charlottetilbury.com from June 24

Ciaté London Dewy Skin Glass Glow Tint

Ciaté London Dewy Skin Glass Glow Tint, €29.64 at feelunique.com

Estee Lauder Futurist Aqua Brilliance™ Watery Glow Primer

Estee Lauder Futurist Aqua Brilliance™ Watery Glow Primer, €34 at boots.ie

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, €35.75 at cultbeauty.com

Huda Beauty Glow Coco Hydrating Mist

Huda Beauty Glow Coco Hydrating Mist, €35 at boots.ie

Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator

Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator, €30 at spacenk.com

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Moisturiser

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Moisturiser, €15.49 at pharmacies nationwide

NARS Euphoria Face Dew

NARS Euphoria Face Dew, €32 at spacenk.com

Giorgio Armani Neo Nude Glow Foundation

Giorgio Armani Neo Nude Glow Foundation, €39, brownthomas.com

Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream

Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream, €17.50 at cultbeauty.com

Bright Lips

Bright orange, pink or red lips are a look in themselves this summer.

At Versace, Balmain and Herm’s, strong pops of colour on the mouth were teamed with little more than well-moisturised skin and mascara.

The look enlivens the face and celebrates the lips when we can show them.

Joan Smalls walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Women's Fashion Week on September 25, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Picture: Versace Press Office via Getty Images

A bright lip can drain the complexion and even highlight imperfections elsewhere on the face. If you don’t feel you can get away with bare skin or a tinted moisturiser, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge recommends a luminous base like Bourjois Healthy Mix Anti-Fatigue Foundation, €12.99 at boots.ie, and even a little highlighter, if your skin needs a little help to look fresh.

Strong eye and cheek colours on top of a bright lip looks old-fashioned and overdone, so keep the rest of the look very minimal. Light contouring, subtly defined eyes and brows and plenty of mascara are friendly, modern foils to bright lips.

GET THE LOOK

Bobbi Brown Luxe Defining Lipstick in Bold Baroque

Bobbi Brown Luxe Defining Lipstick in Bold Baroque, €33 at brownthomas.com

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Lost Cherry

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Lost Cherry, €32 at charlottetilbury.com

Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom in Magic

Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom in Magic, €38 at brownthomas.com

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick in 999

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick in 999, €40.50 at boots.ie

Estee Lauder Estée Lauder Pure Color Illuminating Shine

Estee Lauder Estée Lauder Pure Color Illuminating Shine, €32 at brownthomas.com

Kevyn Aucoin Unforgettable Lipstick in Fatal

Kevyn Aucoin Unforgettable Lipstick in Fatal, €27.45 at lookfantastic.ie

Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick in Charge

Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick in Charge, €18.45 at lookfantastic.ie

Note Cosmetics Matte in Fashion Week Pink

Note Cosmetics Matte in Fashion Week Pink, €8.95 at purepharmacy.ie

Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick in Obsessed

Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick in Obsessed, €39 at patmcgrathlabs.com

Trinny London Lip2Cheek in Rossy

Trinny London Lip2Cheek in Rossy, €30 at trinnylondon.com

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Pop

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Pop, €38 at victoriabeckhambeauty.com

Dramatic Eyes

All the major fashion houses went heavy on the eyeliner this season. With masks and facial coverings still forcibly en vogue, it’s no wonder that dramatic eye-makeup is forecast for months to come.

Channel your inner Cleopatra this season with heavy eyeliner looks

On the catwalk, it’s back to blacks, greys and muddy browns, from the striking kohl-rimmed eyes at Alice + Olivia, Dior and Giambattista Valli, to the Elizabeth-Taylor worthy, Cleopatra-like flicks at Valentino. For more forgiving shapes, consider the brown smoky eyes at Savage x Fenty or Lucia Pica’s blurry-grey matte lids at Chanel.

“It’s about a cinematic woman, the makeup look is exquisitely masculine and feminine with a minimalist feel to it,” said Chanel’s Lucia Pica. ”It’s an all-over matte look.

It’s very clean and matte in a pristine way.”

GET THE LOOK

Bobbi Brown Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Heather Steel

Bobbi Brown Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Heather Steel, €31 at brownthomas.com

Chanel Multi-Effect Quadra Eye Shadow Palette in Blurry Grey

Chanel Multi-Effect Quadra Eye Shadow Palette in Blurry Grey, €55 at brownthomas.com

Clarins Velvet Shadow in Women in Black

Clarins Velvet Shadow in Women in Black, €24 at Clarins.ie

Illamasqua Precision Gel Liner

IsaDora Smoky Waterproof Eye Liner

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Cocoa

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Cocoa, €28.75 at cultbeauty.com

Nars Velvet Shadow Stick in Dark Angel

Nars Velvet Shadow Stick in Dark Angel. €28 at narscosmetics.ie

Nudestix Lash Lengthening Mascara

Nudestix Lash Lengthening Mascara, €23 at cultbeauty.com

Mac Studio Fix 24hr Smooth-Wear Concealer

Mac Studio Fix 24hr Smooth-Wear Concealer, €20.95 at lookfantastic.ie

