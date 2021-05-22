Eyes, lips, face: Three beauty trends worth trying this summer

So many of us enjoyed a no-makeup look at home and the skincare and barely-there makeup at shows by Victoria Beckham and Marni this season had models looking daisy-fresh.
Dewy, fresh skin can be an easy look to create on a catwalk model but how should someone with more rosacea-prone or pigmented skin begin?
“The key is using foundation for coverage only where you need it,” says A-list celebrity makeup artist Molly R. Stern.
“Even if it’s a just a small portion of your face that you can leave natural. It helps feel fresher and not like you’re wearing a full face. Also using a buildable foundation is important. That way you can keep it lighter where your complexion feels like it needs less. I love Giorgio Armani Neo Nude Glow Foundation, €39 at brownthomas.com.“
Bright orange, pink or red lips are a look in themselves this summer.
At Versace, Balmain and Herm’s, strong pops of colour on the mouth were teamed with little more than well-moisturised skin and mascara.
The look enlivens the face and celebrates the lips when we can show them.
A bright lip can drain the complexion and even highlight imperfections elsewhere on the face. If you don’t feel you can get away with bare skin or a tinted moisturiser, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge recommends a luminous base like Bourjois Healthy Mix Anti-Fatigue Foundation, €12.99 at boots.ie, and even a little highlighter, if your skin needs a little help to look fresh.
Strong eye and cheek colours on top of a bright lip looks old-fashioned and overdone, so keep the rest of the look very minimal. Light contouring, subtly defined eyes and brows and plenty of mascara are friendly, modern foils to bright lips.
All the major fashion houses went heavy on the eyeliner this season. With masks and facial coverings still forcibly en vogue, it’s no wonder that dramatic eye-makeup is forecast for months to come.
On the catwalk, it’s back to blacks, greys and muddy browns, from the striking kohl-rimmed eyes at Alice + Olivia, Dior and Giambattista Valli, to the Elizabeth-Taylor worthy, Cleopatra-like flicks at Valentino. For more forgiving shapes, consider the brown smoky eyes at Savage x Fenty or Lucia Pica’s blurry-grey matte lids at Chanel.
“It’s about a cinematic woman, the makeup look is exquisitely masculine and feminine with a minimalist feel to it,” said Chanel’s Lucia Pica. ”It’s an all-over matte look.
It’s very clean and matte in a pristine way.”
Bobbi Brown Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Heather Steel
