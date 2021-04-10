Derval O'Rourke: Yoga doesn't come as naturally to me as going for a jog

Yoga is a form of exercise and self-care that I really have to work on, it doesn’t come as naturally to me as a HIIT workout or going for a jog would. It’s slower and requires more patience which is not my strong point!

I recently introduced yoga to my online community and the reaction has been great. This week I’m going to discuss the benefits of yoga and what we’re doing on Derval.ie

For this week’s recipe, I’m sharing a gorgeous lamb tagine.

Yoga is a group of mental, physical and spiritual practices. It has amazing benefits for your body but also your mind. This is one of the reasons why I was so eager to introduce it on Derval.ie as it combines the fitness element with the mindfulness element & I think is something that everyone appreciates during the current climate.

Yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility:

This is one of the physical benefits. Yoga improves your posture, balance, coordination, and range of motion which are things which help in everyday life. While you’re strengthening your bones, you’re also targeting your muscles which surround your bones, making you much stronger overall.

Yoga can help with injuries or illnesses:

Yoga is known for helping with things such as back and joint pain & easing symptoms of arthritis. Yoga stretches and strengthens the body's muscles and bones which helps with lots of injuries, or if you don’t have injuries, it can keep you feeling fit & mobile.

Yoga relaxes you:

This is the element that relates to mindfulness. When you think about practicing yoga, you think about being still, in nice surroundings, with calming music in the background. It can be a great way to unwind. As well as being a super stress-busting technique, it can also improve the quality of your sleep — which is something I know lots of people are struggling with lately.

Yoga can mean more energy:

We all know that regular physical activity of any form — workouts, stretching, walking, running - has a positive impact on your energy levels, yoga is the very same.

Yoga can also help to improve your mood by lifting your energy levels, reducing stress, and relaxing you — your mood will feel brighter.

Yoga promotes self-care:

This is something that many of us can ignore in our busy lives. Practicing yoga regularly will ensure you’re getting that very important self-care time in each week.

Emer Harrington leads the yoga classes on my site and she also has her own online yoga studio. For my new challenge starting on derval.ie on Monday, yoga will be a weekly element for the first time which is very exciting. It will be mixed with outdoor exercise ideas and lots of recipe inspiration coming into summer.

Fitness Tip: Swap out a walk this week for a 30-minute yoga session. You can find them on Derval.ie or you could search for a session on Youtube. Don’t give up after trying it once — Yoga is something you need to be patient with.

Wellness Tip: Try to create a self-care corner/zone in your house. For me, this is my favourite chair, where I have a nice lamp & table — perfect for reading a book and zoning out. Your self-care zone can be for workouts or yoga, reading or just chilling out. This will help you to separate time so you feel like you’re relaxing.

Lamb tagine

There are certain dinners I cook that I know are bankers. These are the types you want to cook in a big batch and have leftovers for the next day or one you want to cook for friends. This lamb tagine is one. It ticks the box in so many ways. This tagine recipe is a simple way to make a beautiful dish full of flavour.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1kg lamb pieces

1 tsp cumin, turmeric, and coriander

2 tbsp ground almonds

2 tbsp honey

a handful of sultanas

1 tin chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

5 cloves garlic, crushed

1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated

a handful of fresh herbs (ideally coriander or mint)

5 tbsp flaked almonds

Method:

Place the lamb, spices, almonds, honey, sultanas, and tomatoes in a large lidded casserole dish. Mix well and set aside.

Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the onions, garlic, and ginger for five minutes. If the pan gets dry add a dash of water.

Add this mixture to the casserole, stir well and place in the oven (temperature 160°C) for at least one hour.

Check occasionally.

Ladle the cooked tagine into a warm serving bowl. Sprinkle the herbs and almonds over the lamb.

Serve with couscous or brown rice.