Top 8 warm and comforting shepherd's pies put to the taste test

A shepherd’s or a cottage pie? We don’t need to care what it’s called as long as it’s warm and comforting. A meaty sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes, what’s not to like?
Shepherd’s pie made from beef has long been served in Ireland, despite the suggestion in its name of lamb or mutton. However, cottage pie, a later introduction from England, is expected to be made of beef. Producers use the names interchangeably so watch labels if you have a preference for one or the other.
At home, meat from a leftover roast makes a great shepherd’s pie — chopped or shredded works well. There are plenty of recipes online, but don’t hesitate to use leftover vegetables as well as meat, and use up gravy too (bring it to the boil before adding to the meat to kill any possible bugs). A jar of tomato sauce/passata added to the meat and vegetables will give it a lift.
Curry sauce may not be traditional, but it is satisfyingly warming. We can underestimate how good curry flavours are with potato. Try topping the meat sauce with baked sweet potato or butternut squash flavoured with warm spices – a teaspoon each of cumin, coriander and cinnamon goes a long way.