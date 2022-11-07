The Magpie: Nine makeup and skincare bits to see you through party season

Face the music

Satin Silk Longwear Foundation, €30 @ sculptedbyaimee.com, Sculpted by Aimee’s Flagship Store on Grafton Street, plus stores and pharmacies nationwide

Everyone is talking about this foundation and for good reason. I gave it a baptism by fire to really put it through its paces and wore it at our recent ieStyle Live event. From experimenting a little beforehand I knew a little goes a long way with this (and especially so for its matching concealer) and it really stood up to the challenge. It didn’t budge, there was no caking and my skin looked the same at 1am as it did when I applied it at 4pm ahead of a hectic evening.

I’m hooked

Hook Shower Brush, €14.95 @ sohohaircare.com

I’ve known for years that I should be brushing my conditioner through my hair to get the best results but it always seems like unneccessary extra effort. That is until this clever brush came into my live. It’s amazing how a hooked handle made this brush become a permanent fixture in my shower and one I use time after time – and my hair couldn’t be shinier as a result.

Tress to impress

Airwrap multi-styler, €549.99 @ dyson.ie

Admittedly, this is a lot more expensive than anything I usually recommend in this column but I’ve been using an Airwrap the last few months and I can confirm it’s as good as it’s hyped to be and my hair has never looked better or bouncier. At this point it has replaced my hairdryer, my straightener and my curling tongs, mastering all those techniques and more. I’m always hesitant to recommend something so pricy but if you have a Christmas bonus to treat yourself with or if Santa is feeling extra generous this year, you will easily use this every day.

Perfect pout

Neutrogena Lipcare SPF 20, €3.55 @ supermarkets and pharmacies nationwide

Some of the best skincare doesn’t have to break the bank as this small but mighty product proves. Coming into winter a lot of us will be dealing with chapped lips. This has had a permanent place on my desk so I apply it every day, leading to soft and moisturised lips, and I love the added SPF protection.

Silky smooth

Precious Moments set, €45.95 @ kinvaraskincare.com and shops nationwide

Kinvara’s Precious Facial Oil is one of my favourite oils on the market. It is lightweight, almost like a serum, so it soaks in without an issue for me, and contains a plant alternative to retinol. And the scent is beautiful too, with notes of soothing lavender. This year it is part of one of the brand’s Christmas gift sets, meaning you get a satin eye mask as well for the same price you’d normally pay for the oil. Bargain.

Eyes on the prize

Bellamianta by Paddy McGurgan Eyeshadow Palette, €45 @

Makeup Artist Paddy McGurgan has launched a new range and this palette is eyecatching for the best reasons. It includes 15 highly pigmented, buttery eyeshadows that blend so beautifully on the eyelid. They are sure to create an intense pop if you’re ramping up your eye makeup for the festive season – or it’s another great option as a stocking filler too.

Soft touch

Reve de Miel CICA Rich Hand Cream, €13.50 @ Arnotts, Boots, cloud10beauty.com and pharmacies nationwide

Hand cream is another winter staple for me (between hand sanitiser and going in and out of buildings with air conditioning or intense heating, my hands thank me for the extra moisture) and this latest offering from French brand Nuxe is a luxurious delight that soothes and strengthens the skin barrier. It is scented, but mildly so, and the brand says it was developed to suit damaged skin.

Festive glow

Sculpt Powder Bronzer, €22.95 @ kashbeauty.com

Nothing beats a flush of bronze to heat up your winter festivities and Kash’s range is so smooth. It melts into the skin for a natural glow and is easily buildable for a more dramatic look. I use mine around the edges of my face, almost like a contour, and it gives just the right pop of definition.

Spot check

CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser, €11.50 @ shops and pharmacies nationwide

After a night on the town in a full face of makeup, a dependable cleanser is a must and you can’t get more reliable than CeraVe. I've been impressed by every cleanser from the range that I've used – all are unassuming but very effective at cutting through dirt and makeup – and one of its latest offerings is a blemish control one which can help with any breakouts this winter.