The Magpie: Nine beauty gifts worth giving this Christmas

Winter Wonderland

L’Occitane Shea Winter Walk Body Care Gift Set, €60 @ loccitane.com/ie

L’Occitane Shea Winter Walk Body Care Gift Set

The Shea Winter Walk Collection has a gorgeous autumnal scent of fig, enriched with mandarin accents and enveloped in woody sandalwood notes. It includes a hand cream and a scented lip balm, as well as the limited edition Shea Body Cream.

Snow White

Polished London Perfectly Polished Gift Set, €60 @ polishedlondon.com

Polished London Perfectly Polished Gift Set

Perfectly Polished features a selection of best-selling products, and one unreleased whitening essential, making it sure to be the go-to under the tree for everyone in the family this holiday season.

Mistletoe Ready

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk On The Go Set, €49 @ charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk On The Go Set

Whether it’s for a Charlotte Tilbury novice or worshipper, this lovely set is a great gift option for all. It includes the globally loved Pillow Talk range for eyes and lips, including travel size products and a full-size Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara.

Selection Box

NUXE The Iconics Gift Set, €27.95 @ cloud10beauty.com

NUXE The Iconics Gift Set

This skin and body gift set includes three of NUXE’s best-selling products, including full sizes of the super hydrating Rêve de Miel Honey Lip Balm and Crème Fraîche de Beauté 48hr moisturiser plus the award-winning Huile Prodigieuse multi-use dry oil 50ml. Plus 98.1% of its ingredients come from a natural origin.

Festive Treats

Soap & Glory Printly Glorious Selection, €40 @ Boots

Soap & Glory Printly Glorious Selection

Soap & Glory has launched its Printly Glorious Selection, a gift set all packaged up in a keep-sake tin, full of all our bath and body favourites. Usually selling for €80, and worth €108.40, it's on offer now at Boots for just €40 while stocks last.

Vitamin C(hristmas)

Thérapie Vitamin C Radiance Peel, €100 @ therapieclinic.com

Thérapie Vitamin C Radiance Peel

Rather than a gift set, let your gift receiver address their specific concerns with a voucher for one of Thérapie’s expert treatments. Their range of treatments includes a Vitamin C treatment which brightens and protects the skin. This peel revitalises dull grey skin, supports environmentally stressed and damaged skin, strengthens redness-prone skin and fights free radical damage.

Scents and Sensibility

ELIE SAAB Parfum Lumière, from €57 @ department stores and pharmacies nationwide

ELIE SAAB Parfum Lumière

This elegant new fragrance is a modern floral woody chypre and has scents of jasmine blossom. It is an ode to light, to elegance, and to glowing feminine grace, and was made in collaboration with perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. This would be a truly impressive gift to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Lámha Love

La Roche Posay Cicaplast Hands & Lips, €12.50 @ pharmacies nationwide

La Roche Posay Cicaplast Hands & Lips

Soothe and protect hands and lips this winter with Cicaplast, which helps to soothe everyday irritations and dry patches and provides a long-lasting protective barrier. Cicaplast Hands is quickly absorbed, non-sticky and acts as a barrier cream that leaves an invisible protective glove-like effect while Cicaplast Lips leaves a protective film on lips that leaves them feeling soft and comfortable.

Skin Saviours

Skingredients Festive Gift Sets, from €6.50 - €170 @ skingredients.com

Skingredients Veg Protein Gift Set

Make a start on your festive shopping and pick up one of Skingredients' ready to use, results-driven skincare gift sets for you or your skin-obsessed BFF. This Christmas, unwrap results-driven skincare that is kinder to the planet as the gift sets now feature refillable packaging.