The Magpie: Nine beauty gifts worth giving this Christmas

The Shea Winter Walk Collection has a gorgeous autumnal scent of fig, enriched with mandarin accents and enveloped in woody sandalwood notes. It includes a hand cream and a scented lip balm, as well as the limited edition Shea Body Cream.
Perfectly Polished features a selection of best-selling products, and one unreleased whitening essential, making it sure to be the go-to under the tree for everyone in the family this holiday season.
Whether it’s for a Charlotte Tilbury novice or worshipper, this lovely set is a great gift option for all. It includes the globally loved Pillow Talk range for eyes and lips, including travel size products and a full-size Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara.
This skin and body gift set includes three of NUXE’s best-selling products, including full sizes of the super hydrating Rêve de Miel Honey Lip Balm and Crème Fraîche de Beauté 48hr moisturiser plus the award-winning Huile Prodigieuse multi-use dry oil 50ml. Plus 98.1% of its ingredients come from a natural origin.
Soap & Glory has launched its Printly Glorious Selection, a gift set all packaged up in a keep-sake tin, full of all our bath and body favourites. Usually selling for €80, and worth €108.40, it's on offer now at Boots for just €40 while stocks last.
Rather than a gift set, let your gift receiver address their specific concerns with a voucher for one of Thérapie’s expert treatments. Their range of treatments includes a Vitamin C treatment which brightens and protects the skin. This peel revitalises dull grey skin, supports environmentally stressed and damaged skin, strengthens redness-prone skin and fights free radical damage.
This elegant new fragrance is a modern floral woody chypre and has scents of jasmine blossom. It is an ode to light, to elegance, and to glowing feminine grace, and was made in collaboration with perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. This would be a truly impressive gift to unwrap on Christmas morning.
Soothe and protect hands and lips this winter with Cicaplast, which helps to soothe everyday irritations and dry patches and provides a long-lasting protective barrier. Cicaplast Hands is quickly absorbed, non-sticky and acts as a barrier cream that leaves an invisible protective glove-like effect while Cicaplast Lips leaves a protective film on lips that leaves them feeling soft and comfortable.
Make a start on your festive shopping and pick up one of Skingredients' ready to use, results-driven skincare gift sets for you or your skin-obsessed BFF. This Christmas, unwrap results-driven skincare that is kinder to the planet as the gift sets now feature refillable packaging.